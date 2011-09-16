Sept 16 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- Vancouver is working on a plan to create a new licensing
system that would separate certified and professional massage
services from massage parlours that can become fronts for
brothels.
-- The most diverse, amber-preserved, fossilized feather
collection ever found - unearthed in the prairies of
southeastern Alberta - is shedding new insight into the
evolution of dinosaur and bird feathers.
The fossils were recovered from pits once used to store
tailings from coal mining near Grassy Lake, a hamlet about an
hour's drive east of Lethbridge.
BUSINESS:
-- Miners are forging ahead with aggressive spending plans
despite sinking stock values and retreating commodity prices, in
a bet that metals demand will remain solid even as the global
economy softens.
-- Silvercorp Metals chief executive officer Rui
Feng says the miner's top shareholders are standing behind the
company, amid allegations by short-sellers of wrongdoing at the
Vancouver miner.
NATIONAL POST:
-- The Quebec government has budgeted close to $4-billion
for road work this year, but the Transport Minister was forced
to admit Thursday he has no idea how much of that will be
siphoned off by corrupt contractors, civil servants and
political operatives.
FINANCIAL POST:
-- The Ontario Securities Commission has agreed to vary the
cease trade order it made on Aug. 26 and will allow some trading
in the shares of Sino-Forest Corp .
-- As investors pummelled shares of Research In Motion
rim.to in after-hours trading Thursday evening, the
BlackBerry-maker's co-chief executive tandem of Jim Balsillie
and Mike Lazaridis hopped on a conference call with shareholders
to discuss the Waterloo, Ont.-based company's disappointing
financial results.
"We understand that the past few quarters have been
challenging and we are confident that we are on track to return
to growth in Q3 and beyond," Lazaridis said during a rare
appearance on the company's conference call.