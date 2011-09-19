Sept 19 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- Canada's top soldier, General Walter Natynczyk, the Chief of Defence Staff, says he sees no need to reimburse Canadian taxpayers for the more than $1 million that has been paid to fly him on government aircraft since 2008, including trips to sporting events, fundraisers and a vacation in the Caribbean.

-- Striking support workers at Ontario colleges reached a tentative agreement late Sunday night.

The employees who have been on picket lines since the start of the month at the province's 24 community colleges will be returning to work this Tuesday.

BUSINESS:

-- If Ontario's next government moves to scrap a $120-million transit contract, it'll have to pay the financial consequences.

As far as Quebec-based Canadian Allied Diesel Railway Industries is concerned, the deal to refurbish 127 GO train cars is finalized and legally binding.

NATIONAL POST:

-- Gary Mar, Alberta's former Washington D.C. envoy, is within striking distance of the premier's chair, securing 41 percent of Tory votes in first round of the ruling party's leadership race.

But the next step is far from easy. Because he didn't secure a clear majority, ahead is a tense two-week contest against Alison Redford and Doug Horner to reactivate and grow a sluggish Tory member base by thousands and deliver in the final round.