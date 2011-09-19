Sept 19 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- Canada's top soldier, General Walter Natynczyk, the Chief
of Defence Staff, says he sees no need to reimburse Canadian
taxpayers for the more than $1 million that has been paid to fly
him on government aircraft since 2008, including trips to
sporting events, fundraisers and a vacation in the Caribbean.
-- Striking support workers at Ontario colleges reached a
tentative agreement late Sunday night.
The employees who have been on picket lines since the start
of the month at the province's 24 community colleges will be
returning to work this Tuesday.
BUSINESS:
-- If Ontario's next government moves to scrap a
$120-million transit contract, it'll have to pay the financial
consequences.
As far as Quebec-based Canadian Allied Diesel Railway
Industries is concerned, the deal to refurbish 127 GO train cars
is finalized and legally binding.
NATIONAL POST:
-- Gary Mar, Alberta's former Washington D.C.
envoy, is within striking distance of the premier's chair,
securing 41 percent of Tory votes in first round of the ruling
party's leadership race.
But the next step is far from easy. Because he didn't secure
a clear majority, ahead is a tense two-week contest against
Alison Redford and Doug Horner to reactivate and grow a sluggish
Tory member base by thousands and deliver in the final round.