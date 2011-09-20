Sept 20 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- The price of monthly wireless bills is coming down in Canada as new competitors offer rate plans that are challenging established telecom providers.

BUSINESS:

-- As Air Canada's ACa.TO flight attendants move closer to a strike, a wild card has emerged that is complicating attempts to reach a deal at the bargaining table -- Facebook.

Thousands of workers have flocked to the popular social-media site in recent weeks, and many of them are using it as a forum to vent their anger - at the airline's management and also at the union leaders who represent them in the talks.

FINANCIAL POST:

-- Federal regulators are expected to impose this week a slew of new conditions on telecommunications and broadcast behemoths BCE Inc , Rogers Communications (RCIb.TO), Shaw Communications (SJRb.TO) and Quebecor Media (QBRa.TO).

The new framework is designed to provide each vertically integrated company enough leeway to innovate and combat nascent but potentially powerful online competitors, while checking their market power to ensure smaller independent players aren't unfairly squeezed out.