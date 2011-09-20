Sept 20 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- The price of monthly wireless bills is coming down in
Canada as new competitors offer rate plans that are challenging
established telecom providers.
BUSINESS:
-- As Air Canada's ACa.TO flight attendants move closer to
a strike, a wild card has emerged that is complicating attempts
to reach a deal at the bargaining table -- Facebook.
Thousands of workers have flocked to the popular
social-media site in recent weeks, and many of them are using it
as a forum to vent their anger - at the airline's management and
also at the union leaders who represent them in the talks.
FINANCIAL POST:
-- Federal regulators are expected to impose this week a
slew of new conditions on telecommunications and broadcast
behemoths BCE Inc , Rogers Communications (RCIb.TO),
Shaw Communications (SJRb.TO) and Quebecor Media (QBRa.TO).
The new framework is designed to provide each vertically
integrated company enough leeway to innovate and combat nascent
but potentially powerful online competitors, while checking
their market power to ensure smaller independent players aren't
unfairly squeezed out.