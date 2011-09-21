Sept 21 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- Faced with a revolt over a plan to wrest control of Port
Lands property from Waterfront Toronto and build a flashy
private development there, Mayor Rob Ford is backing down and
agreeing to work together with the waterfront agency on the
future of the area.
BUSINESS:
-- Strong prices and higher yields have made the
golden-flowered oilseed plant the most valuable cash crop in
Canada, with $5.6 billion in farm sales in 2010.
-- Gas producers in Western Canada are facing rapidly
declining production from conventional fields - and growing
doubts that new shale gas reserves will be enough make up the
difference.
With North American prices expected to remain depressed for
the next several years, Alberta is faced with a twin threat of
aging, declining fields and a lack of drilling for gas that
would replenish the supply.
NATIONAL POST:
-- The Crown Corporation that owns Downsview Park has served
an eviction notice to the Canadian Air and Space Museum, citing
plans to locate a four-pad ice complex on the property.
The small museum contains thousands of artifacts, including
a full-sized replica of the Avro CF-105 Arrow, while the
building itself was the original 1929 home of de Havilland
Aircraft of Canada Ltd.
FINANCIAL POST:
-- Europe has more than enough resources to quell its
sovereign debt crisis and prevent a repeat of the 2008 global
financial crisis, says Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney.
But European authorities need to significantly enhance plans
to protect their banking system and provide more ample funding
for debt-laden nations like Greece who are at serious risk of
default.