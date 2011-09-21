Sept 21 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- Faced with a revolt over a plan to wrest control of Port Lands property from Waterfront Toronto and build a flashy private development there, Mayor Rob Ford is backing down and agreeing to work together with the waterfront agency on the future of the area.

BUSINESS:

-- Strong prices and higher yields have made the golden-flowered oilseed plant the most valuable cash crop in Canada, with $5.6 billion in farm sales in 2010.

-- Gas producers in Western Canada are facing rapidly declining production from conventional fields - and growing doubts that new shale gas reserves will be enough make up the difference.

With North American prices expected to remain depressed for the next several years, Alberta is faced with a twin threat of aging, declining fields and a lack of drilling for gas that would replenish the supply.

NATIONAL POST:

-- The Crown Corporation that owns Downsview Park has served an eviction notice to the Canadian Air and Space Museum, citing plans to locate a four-pad ice complex on the property.

The small museum contains thousands of artifacts, including a full-sized replica of the Avro CF-105 Arrow, while the building itself was the original 1929 home of de Havilland Aircraft of Canada Ltd.

FINANCIAL POST:

-- Europe has more than enough resources to quell its sovereign debt crisis and prevent a repeat of the 2008 global financial crisis, says Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney.

But European authorities need to significantly enhance plans to protect their banking system and provide more ample funding for debt-laden nations like Greece who are at serious risk of default.