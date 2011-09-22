Sept 22 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- Prime Minister Stephen Harper says U.S. approval of a new oil sands pipeline should be a "no-brainer" given that country's demand for energy and its unpalatable alternatives to Canadian oil.

BUSINESS:

-- World stocks skidded lower on Thursday, stung by the Federal Reserve's pessimistic assessment of the U.S. economy and the perceived ineffectiveness of measures to kick-start growth.

-- An Enbridge Inc plan to extend the reach of Alberta crude into Ontario faces new opposition from aboriginal, landowner and environmental groups amid mounting popular concern over pipeline safety.

NATIONAL POST:

-- Saudi Arabia's attempt to block a pro-oil sands TV ad with a cease-and-desist request has sparked a diplomatic spat between the two oil-rich nations, with Canadian officials condemning Saudi actions as an act of "foreign interference."

FINANCIAL POST:

-- The head of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd said he expects retailers to be cautious with their inventory this holiday season as the economy weighs on consumer spending.