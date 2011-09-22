Sept 22 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- Prime Minister Stephen Harper says U.S. approval of a new
oil sands pipeline should be a "no-brainer" given that country's
demand for energy and its unpalatable alternatives to Canadian
oil.
BUSINESS:
-- World stocks skidded lower on Thursday, stung by the
Federal Reserve's pessimistic assessment of the U.S. economy and
the perceived ineffectiveness of measures to kick-start growth.
-- An Enbridge Inc plan to extend the reach of
Alberta crude into Ontario faces new opposition from aboriginal,
landowner and environmental groups amid mounting popular concern
over pipeline safety.
NATIONAL POST:
-- Saudi Arabia's attempt to block a pro-oil sands TV ad
with a cease-and-desist request has sparked a diplomatic spat
between the two oil-rich nations, with Canadian officials
condemning Saudi actions as an act of "foreign interference."
FINANCIAL POST:
-- The head of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd said he
expects retailers to be cautious with their inventory this
holiday season as the economy weighs on consumer spending.