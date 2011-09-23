Sept 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- British Columbia's Liberal government will be pushing for new jobs in the natural resources sector by helping companies open eight new mines in the province within four years and working to complete at least 10 non-treaty agreements with first nations.

BUSINESS:

-- A sustained slump in oil prices and continuing economic woes put at risk new oil sands projects key to the Canadian and Alberta economies.

The North American benchmark price for oil dropped Thursday to $80.51 a barrel, down by $5.41, pulling down energy stocks across the board.

NATIONAL POST:

-- Prime Minister Stephen Harper and his British counterpart, David Cameron, issued gloomy warnings on Thursday that the world could be on the cusp of another recession unless key nations adopt some necessary economic measures.

FINANCIAL POST:

-- Robert Deluce, Porter Airlines Inc's chief executive, said on Thursday his airline has once again shelved plans for an initial public offering or seeking private financing, saying it will fund its expansion in the months ahead with cash on hand after achieving profitability in 2010.

-- With market turmoil at its worst, gold is not living up to its safe haven reputation. Thursday's dramatic plunge in the gold price of $66.40 an ounce was further evidence that once panic sets in, bullion sells off along with nearly everything else.