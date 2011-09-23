Sept 23 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- British Columbia's Liberal government will be pushing for
new jobs in the natural resources sector by helping companies
open eight new mines in the province within four years and
working to complete at least 10 non-treaty agreements with first
nations.
BUSINESS:
-- A sustained slump in oil prices and continuing economic
woes put at risk new oil sands projects key to the Canadian and
Alberta economies.
The North American benchmark price for oil dropped Thursday
to $80.51 a barrel, down by $5.41, pulling down energy stocks
across the board.
NATIONAL POST:
-- Prime Minister Stephen Harper and his British
counterpart, David Cameron, issued gloomy warnings on Thursday
that the world could be on the cusp of another recession unless
key nations adopt some necessary economic measures.
FINANCIAL POST:
-- Robert Deluce, Porter Airlines Inc's chief executive,
said on Thursday his airline has once again shelved plans for an
initial public offering or seeking private financing, saying it
will fund its expansion in the months ahead with cash on hand
after achieving profitability in 2010.
-- With market turmoil at its worst, gold is not living up
to its safe haven reputation. Thursday's dramatic plunge in the
gold price of $66.40 an ounce was further evidence that once
panic sets in, bullion sells off along with nearly everything
else.