THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- The federal government has left Canada's provinces and territories in the dark about the cost of the omnibus crime bill even as the legislation heads to the Senate for approval. The controversial bill includes new mandatory minimum sentences and tougher sentencing for young offenders and is expected to ratchet up the cost of administering justice at both the provincial and federal levels.

-- Defence Minister Peter MacKay has defended a controversial airlift from a 2010 fishing vacation as a rare chance to see search-and-rescue crews practise their training - a story already seriously undermined by military e-mail records.

BUSINESS:

-- Air Canada's business model is broken and its employees must be "open to change" for the airline to stay competitive, its top executive warns in a stark internal memo that compares the carrier's challenges to those of insolvent American Airlines Inc.

-- As Research In Motion continues to face barrages of harsh criticism - over its dwindling market share, its lacklustre array of new smartphones and its unsuccessful PlayBook tablet - the company's phenomenal growth in overseas markets has burnished its dented reputation.

NATIONAL POST:

-- The opposition has called it misguided, at least two provinces have vowed not to pay for it and the Canadian Bar Association has done its darndest to get the Conservatives to listen to reason. Still, the controversial omnibus crime bill cleared the Commons Monday evening, just 45 sitting days after it was first tabled.

FINANCIAL POST:

-- Canada's dollar is turning into a haven for foreign-exchange investors shunning European turmoil and seeking the safety of the U.S. without the budget deficits or political gridlock. As the U.S. struggles with a $1.3 trillion budget shortfall, AAA-rated Canada may use rising commodity revenue and spending cuts to balance the budget within five years.