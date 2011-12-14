Dec 14 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- Ottawa is being warned that front-line health services for Canadians will be on the chopping block unless the federal government backs away from plans to shrink the size of yearly increases for health transfers.

-- The Canadian government is considering the extraordinary step of using an act of Parliament to shield the new Windsor-Detroit bridge project from lawsuits launched by owners of an existing crossing.

BUSINESS:

-- Canadians have set a new record for household debt, a sign that many families are leaving themselves vulnerable to an economic shock. The debt burden of Canadian households has surpassed levels of both the United States and the United Kingdom and, by at least one measure, they are hurtling toward those countries' peak levels of 2007, new Statistics Canada data show.

-- When the Freedom Ace unloaded a fleet of new vehicles at the port of Vancouver this month, it marked the start of a transformation of the auto industry in Canada. The Mitsui O.S.K. Lines cargo ship - capacity 6,400 cars - was carrying the first made-in-China vehicles for the Canadian market.

NATIONAL POST:

-- A private group of Catholic parents is worried Ontario's proposed anti-bullying legislation, Bill 13, will force the religious schools their children attend to change fundamental Church teachings on homosexual behaviour.

-- To avoid any indecent Internet exposure, many Canadian institutions are snapping up corresponding domain names ending in ".xxx" to make sure they are never bought by or associated with adult entertainment websites.

FINANCIAL POST:

-- Federal pension plans established when a bit of optimism about rates of return seemed reasonable are running huge unfunded liabilities in a time when the "real world" is offering interest rates of a bare one per cent and federal bonds and treasury bills have reached their lowest levels since the 1940s.