Dec 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- Conservative MPs are proposing a fundamental change to Canada's reserve system, advocating legislation that would allow natives to own private property within the communal land of reserves.

BUSINESS:

-- Growth in sales of B.C. spruce, pine and fir to China has almost completely stalled, as a slowing real estate market there has led to excess inventories of Canadian lumber. According to Statistics Canada data compiled by BC Stats, October was the sixth-biggest sales month for B.C. foresters in China but, at $89-million, the figure was only 8 per cent higher than a year ago. While shipments remain near an all-time peak, growth may not re-emerge until spring.

-- Less than a year after Ottawa forced the banking sector to cut back on risky mortgage lending, the head of one of Canada's biggest banks says the federal government should go even further. Ed Clark, the chief executive officer of Toronto-Dominion Bank, said in an interview that he believes Ottawa could tighten the rules on housing loans more than it already has, without hurting the economy or putting the housing market at risk.

NATIONAL POST:

-- The Gaddafi family owns a $1.6-million penthouse apartment in downtown Toronto that has apparently gone unnoticed by the Canadian and Libyan governments, the National Post has learned.

-- The Manitoba government is wooing the world's second-largest economy in an effort to save the Port of Churchill on Hudson Bay in northern Manitoba. The consul general from the Chinese consulate in Toronto as well as his wife, and another consular official toured the port and the town of Churchill on Tuesday, showing interest in possibly investing to help keep the port alive.

FINANCIAL POST:

-- A dismal week so far on the Toronto Stock Exchange is proof Canada's resource strength is also its chief vulnerability. A drubbing of commodity prices has produced three straight days of triple-digit losses in Canadian equities, while the same forces have economists cutting their growth forecasts for the coming year.