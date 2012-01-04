Jan 04 The following are the top stories
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- Hospitals across Ontario are scrambling to abolish
executive perks, ranging from cosmetic surgery and memberships
in private clubs to car allowances, as they brace for
unprecedented scrutiny of their compensation practices.
-- Finance Minister Jim Flaherty's long-term goal of
marketing Canada as a 25 percent corporate tax zone appears to
be slipping away just as he approaches the finish line. As
recently as his November economic update, Flaherty was
celebrating the fact that his target would soon be in reach. But
now growing musings from debt-saddled Ontario suggest the key
province may not follow through on its end of the deal.
BUSINESS:
-- Frank Stronach, entrepreneur, horse owner and founder of
one of Canada's most successful companies, is returning to the
public markets. Stronach, who sold almost his entire stake in
Magna International Inc, the auto parts giant he founded
in 1957, and resigned as chairman of that company and real
estate firm MI Developments Inc last year, is seeking
investors in six companies that will own 20 thoroughbreds each.
NATIONAL POST:
-- Republican presidential candidates Mitt Romney and Rick
Santorum waged an epic battle early Wednesday for victory in
Iowa's first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses. Santorum, a
former two-term Pennsylvania senator, held a razor-thin lead
with the final ballots being tallied.
FINANCIAL POST:
-- The epic collapse of Timminco Ltd is finally
complete. The former darling of the Toronto Stock Exchange
filed for creditor protection Tuesday, a move that was
widely expected as its liquidity situation became dire.
Investors hope a restructuring will shed some light on the
controversial technology that Timminco said it developed but
that did not work out as planned.