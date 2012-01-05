Jan 05 The following are the top stories
from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- On Mistawasis First Nation, west of Prince Albert,
Saskatchewan, a particularly troublesome resident who persisted
in selling drugs was the first - and only - band member to be
exiled under a new banishment law. That move in 2006 served as a
wakeup call to other potential miscreants and has not been
invoked since.
-- The son of an alleged terrorist faces deportation over
convictions for dangerous crimes - including using a sawed-off
shotgun to rob prostitutes. Federal officials have deemed
Al-Munzir Es-Sayyid, 22, too dangerous to be allowed to stay in
Canada. His father is Mahmoud Es-Sayyid Jaballah, an alleged
extremist whom the federal government has been trying to kick
out for more than a decade.
BUSINESS:
-- Research In Motion is expected to bow to
shareholder pressure by restructuring its board and naming a new
chair to study strategic options, but investors looking for
dramatic change may be disappointed.
-- Many hospitals in Ontario have been forced to cut
salaries of their top executives to comply with new rules on
improving patient care. The pay packets of hospital executives
are now linked to their progress in meeting quality-of-care
targets, ranging from improving hand hygiene to freeing up beds
by discharging patients earlier in the day. A portion of their
compensation can be clawed back if the executives fail to meet
the targets.
NATIONAL POST:
-- The 15-month sentence given to Bishop Raymond Lahey for
possession of hundreds of images of child pornography - some
that showed naked young boys wearing rosary beads and crucifixes
- does not properly reflect the seriousness of the crime, a
leading children's rights activist said Wednesday.
FINANCIAL POST:
-- Canada's investment industry and the country's top
banking regulator are blasting a major plank of the United
States' banking overhaul, suggesting it could undermine
financial system stability in other nations. At issue is the
Volcker Rule, a key component of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street
Reform act, that limits trading banks can do on their own
behalf, and through relationships with hedge funds and
private-equity groups.