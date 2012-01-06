Jan 6 The following are the top stories
from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- The Ford administration has set its course for labor
talks, endorsing a bargaining position that the mayor's
supporters call "100 per cent reasonable" and critics quickly
labelled an "extreme" tack that steers the city closer to a
winter lockout.
BUSINESS:
-- The federal government is offering the provinces a way to
avoid tough new regulations that would eventually force power
companies to shut down the country's fleet of coal-fired power
plants. Environment Minister Peter Kent and Prime Minister
Stephen Harper have privately indicated they are willing to
provide flexibility in how new power-plant emissions rules are
implemented, provincial and industry sources said Thursday.
NATIONAL POST:
-- Federal government lawyers have frozen a $1.6-million
penthouse on the Toronto waterfront owned by Saadi Gaddafi, the
fugitive son of the late Libyan dictator Colonel Muammar
Gaddafi. The Department of Justice filed a notice that prevents
Gaddafi, who is the subject of an assets freeze imposed by the
United Nations Security Council, from selling the downtown
luxury condo.
-- The Harper government is said to be considering a
restructuring of federal civil service pensions in the upcoming
budget - reforms that could save taxpayers hundreds of millions
of dollars a year.
FINANCIAL POST:
-- A stark objection from Canada's top banking regulator to
a key plank in the overhaul of the U.S. banking system is just
the public culmination of a flurry of behind-the-scenes
discussions involving the Bank of Canada and the Department of
Finance. Sources say discussions took place shortly before
Christmas when industry concerns about the Volcker Rule - a key
component of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform act - were
communicated to regulatory and government officials including
Mark Carney, the Governor of the Bank of Canada.
-- We all knew that 2011 was a tough year for pension plans.
Now Aon Hewitt, a leading human resources consulting firm, has
crunched the numbers and it figures that many employers offering
defined benefit plans will need to "double their contributions
or more" this year to make up the damage inflicted by on-going
low interest rates and tumbling stock markets.