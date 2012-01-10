Jan 10 The following are the top stories
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- Research projects at universities and hospitals on
everything from advanced health technologies to digital media
have ground to a halt after the Ontario government pulled the
plug on $66-million in funding and loan programs - and there
could be more to come.
Reports in business section:
-- U.S. fund manager Bill Ackman has declared war on the
board of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, launching a
battle for control of one of the country's most historic
companies.
NATIONAL POST:
-- Winning on the first ballot, law professor Craig Scott
was chosen Monday night as the NDP candidate for
Toronto-Danforth, the riding of the late NDP leader Jack Layton.
Reports in Financial Post section:
-- The two men who launched a controversial bid to acquire
Baffinland Iron Mines Corp are accused of insider tipping and
trading by the Ontario Securities Commission.
-- Nexen Inc said its chief executive, Marvin
Romanow, is leaving the Canadian independent oil producer
effective immediately and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Reinhart
will serve as interim CEO.