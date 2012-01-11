Jan 11 The following are the top stories
from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- The first cracks have appeared in the NDP's massive
Quebec base, fuelling the sense the leaderless party is losing
momentum in the province that is key to its dreams of forming
the next government.
-- The Conservative government's 2012 budget will mean deep
cuts for some departments while others will get off more lightly
as Finance Minister Jim Flaherty says he wants to protect the
direct delivery of services to Canadians.
Reports in business section:
-- Embattled Sino-Forest Corp is warning that its
historic financial statements and audit reports should not be
relied upon.
The Canada-listed and Hong-Kong-headquartered forestry
company said in a statement that it still can't release its
third quarter financial statements because it hasn't been able
to determine the nature of certain relationships between the
company and its business partners.
NATIONAL POST:
-- Canadian half pipe freestyle skier Sarah Burke was in
critical condition and in a coma Tuesday night after being
airlifted to hospital in Salt Lake City, following a crash in
the halfpipe at a sponsors event at Park City, Utah earlier in
the day.
Reports in Financial Post section:
-- An expected confrontation between environmentalists and
the oil community over Enbridge Inc's proposed Northern
Gateway pipeline did not spill over into historic public
hearings that started here Tuesday.
But federal regulators charged with deciding whether the
project is in the national interest were faced with a different
clash that will prove tough to reconcile: a clash of values
between First Nations and those favouring development in the
rest of the country.