THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- B.C. Finance Minister Kevin Falcon is ruling out tax
hikes and cuts to health and education as he tries to find money
to begin repaying Ottawa $1.6-billion in HST transition funding
over five years.
Reports in business section:
-- Canadian governments are bracing for major changes to
banking rules in the U.S. that would make it more difficult and
expensive for them to borrow money, at a time when many need
greater access to international investors to finance their
debts.
NATIONAL POST:
-- The Harper government is already chopping expenditures
deeper and quicker than initially planned as it prepares to
deliver an austerity budget, according to a new report from
Parliament's spending watchdog.
-- A Rwandan man scheduled be deported Thursday to his
native Rwanda to stand trial for inciting the 1994 genocide
there may have received a reprieve.
The United Nations' Committee Against Torture has asked the
Canadian government to put Léon Mugesera's deportation on hold
until it can investigate his claims he faces torture if
returned.
Reports in Financial Post section:
--Criticism of the proposed Northern Gateway pipeline
continued for a second day Wednesday as local environmentalists
and concerned citizens warned about the dangers of navigating
British Columbia's rugged coast, the difficulties of cleaning up
a spill in hard-to-reach forests, and the unacceptable costs of
damaging one of the world's most prized ecosystems.