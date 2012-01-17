Jan 17 The following are the top stories
from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- The Canadian government will review its policies on
companies doing work for foreign militaries after it was
revealed that Montreal-based SNC-Lavalin worked with the Gadhafi
regime to create a military-civilian engineering unit.
-- A Canadian Forces officer who served for a decade inside
military intelligence has been charged with passing government
secrets to foreign interests over the span of four and a half
years - a case that threatens this country's reputation among
its closest allies.
Reports in business section:
-- The Harper government appears to have dropped plans to
clarify the rules for foreign takeovers, leaving investors in
the dark as to how Ottawa would react if an acquirer were to bid
for a major Canadian company.
NATIONAL POST:
-- Prime Minister Stephen Harper says there are some
Americans who want to turn Canada into a "giant national park"
and he wants to ensure their opposition to the proposed Northern
Gateway pipeline doesn't delay regulatory hearings into the
project.
Reports in Financial Post section:
-- Crown prosecutors began to build their case Monday
against three former Nortel Networks Corp executives
who stand accused of "deliberately" booking financial entries on
the company's balance sheet to falsely generate profits that
would trigger multimillion-dollar bonuses.