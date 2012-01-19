Jan 19 The following are the top stories
from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- Ontario's Health Ministry is investigating at least four
deaths involving ORNGE, the province's embattled air-ambulance
service.
-- Ontario's top court has created a new way for individuals
to sue people who invade their private information, a new step
in the legal system's attempts to come to terms with the digital
age of online record-keeping and communications.
Reports in the business section:
-- The Ontario Securities Commission has collected less than
1 per cent of the millions in fines it levels against fraudsters
and other securities-law violators after contested hearings.
NATIONAL POST:
-- The Obama administration on Wednesday denied a
presidential permit for construction of the $7-billion Keystone
XL pipeline, ruling that a proper environmental review could not
be conducted before a 60-day deadline set by the U.S. Congress
to rule on the controversial oilsands project.
Reports in Financial Post section:
-- The pension plan covering Canada's federal politicians,
which is often criticized for its lavish retirement benefits, is
dangerously underfunded, according to a new report.
With essentially no assets set aside to fund future
benefits, the pension fund for Members of Parliament and
senators suffers from a deficit of more than $1-billion,
according to a report by the C.D. Howe Institute released
Wednesday.