Jan 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- Boosting economic activity on aboriginal land will be the dominant focus of Tuesday's gathering with native chiefs, as Stephen Harper aims to bring first nations on board with his efforts toward increased natural-resources development.

Reports in the business section:

-- Pan American Silver Corp is poised to boost production in mineral-rich Mexico through the proposed acquisition of Minefinders Corp, a fellow Vancouver-based company with an aggressive growth strategy.

-- The country's original flat-fee real estate agents will have their day in court, years after they claim to have been run out of business by a conspiracy orchestrated by the country's real estate associations.

NATIONAL POST:

-- Former Bloc Quebecois leader Gilles Duceppe was facing some tough questions on Saturday after a report was published claiming his party used taxpayers' money to pay the salary of the party's general manager.

Reports in the Financial Post section:

-- After a year of huge investor losses, service outages and product delays, the heads of Canada's dominant and most visionary technology company have stepped down.

Research In Motion Inc said Mike Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie will no longer be co-chief executives and chairmen of the maker of the BlackBerry device. Instead, the two men have submitted to the board of directors a plan where chief operating officer Thorstein Heins will become chief executive officer effective immediately.

-- Canada needs to look beyond its southern neighbour for markets because the United States economy is unlikely to ever fully recover, Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney said Sunday.