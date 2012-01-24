Jan 24 The following are the top stories
from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- Chiefs departing a hastily arranged meeting with Stephen
Harper say the Prime Minister assured them that this week's
Crown-first-nations summit will be part of an ongoing process to
resolve the urgent and complex issues facing Canada's native
communities.
Reports in the business section:
-- Research In Motion Ltd's new chief executive
officer set out the first steps in his turnaround plan, telling
investors that the BlackBerry maker will become "more
marketing-driven" and more focused on meeting consumers' tastes.
But Thorsten Heins, who took over after a huge weekend
shakeup that saw former co-CEOs Jim Balsillie and Mike Lazaridis
resign their posts, balked at the idea of a quick fix to raise
RIM's share price, such as breaking up the company, as some
investors have suggested.
-- Canadian National Railway Co has suspended
Hunter Harrison's pension payments, alleging that the former
chief executive officer has breached provisions of his
retirement deal and poses a serious threat to CN if he joins
rival Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.
NATIONAL POST:
-- A second body was found in the rubble of the Babine
Forest Products sawmill, which was destroyed by an explosion and
fire Friday. The identities of the two victims have not been
confirmed, but Carl Charlie and Robert Luggi were listed as
missing.
Reports in the Financial Post section:
-- Canada and the United States extended a bilateral deal on
softwood lumber for two years to 2015 on Monday, underlining the
two nations' close trade ties despite recent disagreements over
an oil pipeline.