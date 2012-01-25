Jan 25 The following are the top stories
from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- Stephen Harper is pushing ahead with an agenda focused on
practical steps to boost the economies of Canada's reserves,
pointing to a promising new generation of native leaders and
entrepreneurs as examples of a brighter future.
-- A prominent environmentalist has been fired from an
organization that has staunchly protested the Northern Gateway
pipeline after he accused the Prime Minister's Office of
resorting to intimidation tactics against the project's critics.
The dismissal of Andrew Frank, spokesman for anti-oil-sands
group ForestEthics, comes amid an increasingly tense atmosphere
among environmental groups - especially those registered as
charities, whose public advocacy is supposed to be limited -
that have come under fire by the federal government for
harbouring "radicals" intent on "hijacking" the review process
for Gateway.
Reports in the business section:
-- The Bank of Canada should play a "clear leadership role"
in efforts to safeguard the country's financial system, but the
final say over how regulators should address risks, such as
record household debt, must be left with Finance Minister Jim
Flaherty, according to a report.
NATIONAL POST:
-- Despite a public relations buildup by his staff, Premier
Dalton McGuinty actually revealed few details Tuesday about
what, if anything, will be cut in the upcoming provincial
budget.
In what his staff labelled a major speech to a Toronto
business crowd, McGuinty only hinted that his government would
"address" public-sector salaries, which account for more than
half of all government spending.
Reports in the Financial Post section:
-- Magna International Inc, after an 18-month
stretch where it handed its founder a $1-billion golden
parachute and elected its chairman to the board of directors
with less than 50 percent shareholder support, is overhauling
its corporate governance practices.
The company said it is adopting "say on pay," a practice
where shareholders get to vote on proposed executive
compensation and is adopting a series of widely accepted
practices for electing and compensating board members.