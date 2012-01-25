Jan 25 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- Stephen Harper is pushing ahead with an agenda focused on practical steps to boost the economies of Canada's reserves, pointing to a promising new generation of native leaders and entrepreneurs as examples of a brighter future.

-- A prominent environmentalist has been fired from an organization that has staunchly protested the Northern Gateway pipeline after he accused the Prime Minister's Office of resorting to intimidation tactics against the project's critics.

The dismissal of Andrew Frank, spokesman for anti-oil-sands group ForestEthics, comes amid an increasingly tense atmosphere among environmental groups - especially those registered as charities, whose public advocacy is supposed to be limited - that have come under fire by the federal government for harbouring "radicals" intent on "hijacking" the review process for Gateway.

Reports in the business section:

-- The Bank of Canada should play a "clear leadership role" in efforts to safeguard the country's financial system, but the final say over how regulators should address risks, such as record household debt, must be left with Finance Minister Jim Flaherty, according to a report.

NATIONAL POST:

-- Despite a public relations buildup by his staff, Premier Dalton McGuinty actually revealed few details Tuesday about what, if anything, will be cut in the upcoming provincial budget.

In what his staff labelled a major speech to a Toronto business crowd, McGuinty only hinted that his government would "address" public-sector salaries, which account for more than half of all government spending.

Reports in the Financial Post section:

-- Magna International Inc, after an 18-month stretch where it handed its founder a $1-billion golden parachute and elected its chairman to the board of directors with less than 50 percent shareholder support, is overhauling its corporate governance practices.

The company said it is adopting "say on pay," a practice where shareholders get to vote on proposed executive compensation and is adopting a series of widely accepted practices for electing and compensating board members.