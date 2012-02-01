Feb 1 The following are the top stories
from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- As Ottawa shapes up what could be a a landmark budget for
its cuts, news of a sudden contraction in the Canadian economy
has economists suggesting that deep cuts now risk doing more
harm than good.
Statistics Canada reported Tuesday that the economy
contracted 0.1 per cent in November, following zero growth in
October.
-- The debate over the future of the controversial
$8.4-billion Eglinton Crosstown light rail line has reached a
boiling point with the head of the Toronto Transit Commission
storming out of a commission meeting, councillors accusing
colleagues of suppressing information and the province demanding
the city stop dithering on the country's most costly transit
file.
Reports in the business section:
-- A blip in oil production led Canada's economy to slide
0.1 percent in November, highlighting the fragile state of the
rebound.
The slide surprised analysts who had called for a gain of
0.2 per cent. It was squeezed mainly by the oil patch, where
production fell as a result of maintenance shutdowns.
--Less than two years after spending $225-million to buy its
telephone-directory-maker rival Canpages Inc, Yellow Media Inc
has told employees that it will close the division as
it battles shrinking advertising revenues.
NATIONAL POST:
--The federal Conservative government says it is still
deciding whether to scale back lucrative MP pensions, as it
searches for billions of dollars in cuts to federal programs and
considers overhauling Old Age Security.
-- Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi's bid to smooth out the
"dysfunction" of Calgary city council with a closed-door
psychology session has been met with charges of silliness from
critics.
Reports in the Financial Post section:
-- An eight-page review released by RIM's
independent directors late Monday sheds some light into the
inner workings of the RIM board and more importantly, reveals
why despite outward appearances, there is still no substantive
overhaul at the BlackBerry smartphone maker.