THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- Aboriginals from British Columbia have asked China's president to quiz Prime Minister Stephen Harper on Canada's human rights record during his visit to the Asian country. The Yinka Dene Alliance has sent open letters to Chinese President Hu Jintao and the Chinese media.

-- After 20 years of attracting nearly 60 per cent of all newcomers to Canada, Ontario's share of immigration is on a steep decline and threatens to intensify the province's economic struggles. The first population figures from the 2011 census will be released Wednesday and are expected to show Ontario's rate of growth has dropped.

Reports in the business section:

-- Rogers Communications Inc and BCE Inc are in talks with Apple Inc to become Canadian launch partners for its much-hyped Apple iTV, a product that has the potential to revolutionize TV viewing by turning conventional televisions into gigantic iPads.

-- Investment in Mexico is mushrooming as tightening fuel economy and emissions regulations push buyers towards smaller vehicles, posing a mortal danger to Ontario and its already struggling manufacturing sector as more than half the vehicles assembled in the province are large and sit on the wrong side of the new fuel economy and emissions rules.

NATIONAL POST:

-- Metrolinx president said Toronto Mayor Rob Ford's preferred plan for underground light rail on Eglinton Avenue "delivers greater benefit" than the Transit City version a coalition of councillors want to revive, two days before the city Council decides the matter.

Reports in the Financial Post section:

-- Activist shareholder Bill Ackman made his pitch for a management shake-up at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd at a meeting of shareholders. Ackman's hedge fund, Pershing Square Capital Management LP, which holds 14.2 percent of Canadian Pacific, has been pushing to replace Chief Executive Fred Green, in a management shake-up akin to the one Pershing led last year at retailer J.C. Penney Co