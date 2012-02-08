UPDATE 7-Oil drops on worries of swelling U.S. stockpiles
Feb 8 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- The Alberta government is looking to clear a path for the oil sands through British Columbia by upping the economic benefits for its western neighbour - including the option of paying to modernize and expand West Coast ports.
Reports in the business section:
-- The Ontario Securities Commission, Ontario's stock market watchdog, has unveiled a sweeping insider trading case involving Goldcorp Inc Chairman Ian Telferone and an employee at brokerage firm GMP Securities LP.
-- British natural gas giant BG Group PLC has joined the rush of companies swarming Canada's West Coast in hopes of exporting energy to Asia.
NATIONAL POST:
-- At least six Quebec MPs - two of them members of opposition party NDP - are returning their Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee medals to protest the use of public funds to celebrate the monarchy. Ottawa had said in December it had set aside C$7.5 million to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's ascent to the throne.
Reports in the Financial Post section:
-- Canadian crude oil is being sold at a steep discount over concerns that pipelines and refineries are unable to keep up with rising production. While production in the oil patch is on the increase - output rose by 7 percent in 2011 over the prior year - and global demand for the product remains strong, limited distribution capacity has investors soured on Canadian crude.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 22 TransCanada Corp said on Wednesday it plans to offer a flat toll on its Mainline system that takes natural gas from western Canada to southern Ontario, three months after shippers balked at the previous varied toll structure that they saw as too high.