THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- Russia's ambassador to Canada said Moscow has an
agreement with the Canadian government to "keep quiet" about any
connection between his country and the case of a naval
intelligence officer accused of spying.
-- At a time when governments across Canada are tightening
belts and looking for cuts, Alberta Premier Alison Redford is
rolling out a budget filled with spending increases and
forecasts of surplus. The provincial budget, released a day
after census data showing hundreds of thousands of people have
flocked to energy-rich Alberta, accentuates the widening gulf
between the West and the rest of Canada.
Reports in the business section:
-- Chinese oil executives are growing frustrated with
regulatory delays in plans for the Northern Gateway pipeline,
even as interest in Canadian oil and gas surges in the
energy-hungry country, the head of Enbridge Inc said.
The company's efforts to establish a C$5.5-billion,
1,177-kilometre pipeline to carry bitumen from Alberta's oil
sands to a deep sea port at Kitimat, British Colombia, for
shipping to Asian markets has been threatened by delays.
-- Alberta's bitumen royalties will more than double in five
years despite uncertainty about energy prices, according to the
province's budget released Thursday. Production of oil sands
bitumen is set to climb sharply in the coming years, as energy
giants spend billions to build new projects and tap the
province's vast reserves.
NATIONAL POST:
-- Air Canada said Thursday the launch of a new
low-cost carrier is a top priority for the airline despite
opposition from some employee groups.
Reports in the Financial Post section:
-- An internal watchdog on Thursday cleared the U.S. State
Department of allegations that there were conflicts of interest
between a contractor hired to review the Keystone XL oil
pipeline and TransCanada, the developer of the C$7
billion project.