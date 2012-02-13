Feb 13 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Athens erupted in flames, tear gas and pitched street battles between police and protesters as the Greek government pleaded for -- and later won -- a crucial parliamentary vote that will prevent the ailing country from defaulting next month on its crushing debt.

- The English soul traditionalist Adele prevailed in every way possible at the 54th Grammy Awards, winning in all six categories for which she was nominated and returning victorious to the stage, where her stirring rendition of Rolling in the Deep was her first performance since throat surgery.

- Social media and "free" flights will be scrutinized as the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) kicks off consultations on Monday to draft regulations by the end of 2012 to require domestic airlines to market full fares to consumers.

The CTA is asking for submissions to determine what constitutes advertising for the purposes of drafting rules, notably whether Twitter and Facebook pages run by airlines should be governed by new regulations. The agency would have the power to enforce penalties of up to C$25,000 for each infraction.

- Canada's statistics agency is refining the consumer price index, a key economic yardstick for matching pensions and salaries to the rising cost of living - and the result could mean sizable savings for governments and corporations that hike payments annually to keep pace with inflation.

- The first of 22 modular homes meant to provide relief to a northern Ontario First Nations reserve grappling with a housing crisis arrived in the remote community on Saturday.

- The number of Hungarians seeking asylum in Canada, the vast majority of whom are believed to be Roma, nearly doubled last year and it appears the government has yet to figure out what to do about the problem. New figures obtained by Postmedia News suggest 4,409 Hungarians applied for refugee status in 2011 compared with just 2,300 a year earlier.

- Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver said he is assuring Chinese officials that the nation is welcome to expand investments in Canada's oil industry.

Canada does not have sufficient capital to fully develop its oil reserves, Oliver said in an interview, adding the key factor in government approval will be whether investments are being made for "commercial" purposes.

- Canadian police are struggling to combat business crime in the cloud computing world, an elusive and little-controlled realm that criminals can exploit to steal money and personal identities, and in which foreign governments can collect trade secrets.

These were the findings of a July 2011 internal "early warning assessment" by the RCMP criminal intelligence branch. It was obtained by the Financial Post under the Access to Information Act, although small sections were withheld.