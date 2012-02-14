BRIEF-Conifex announces upsize to previously announced bought deal financing
* Conifex announces upsize to previously announced bought deal financing to $9.2 million and $4.9 million concurrent private placement
Feb 14 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- Many of the more than 30,000 Canadians who trace their lineage to Syria are calling on the government to act -- by organizing private meetings with ministers, rallies online and on the streets, and through fundraisers pooling hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations. Now the challenge for Human Concern International, a group channelling much of the aid, is how to put it to use.
-- Already struggling on a barebones budget, the Bloc Québécois is bracing for a financial hit over alleged spending infractions that would hobble the separatist party's attempt to mount a comeback in the 2015 election, party sources say.
Reports in the business section:
-- Microsoft is planning its first physical store in Canada, playing catch-up to archrival Apple Inc.
NATIONAL POST:
-- Despite the protests of 400 Toronto paramedics, a "large majority" of 6,000 outside city workers voted to accept an 11th-hour collective agreement struck last week. The agreement promises wage increases of 4.5 percent over four years, an amount well below the rate of inflation - although union members will receive a 1.5 percent lump-sum payment in 2013.
Reports in the Financial Post section:
-- Quebec Premier Jean Charest said his government's efforts to develop the resources of its northern territory have generated C$6 billion worth of investment to date as companies accelerate growth plans faster than the province predicted.
-- Toronto-based commodities broker Barret Capital Management Inc has agreed to pay a total of C$225,000 in penalties and costs as part of a settlement with regulators. The settlement comes about a month after Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada staff accused the company and its top executives of a series of wrongdoings, including taking client money and issuing false account statements.
* Immune Pharmaceuticals announces the launch of Remain ™ , an international overall survival study with Ceplene® and low dose proleukin® in remission maintenance in acute myeloid leukemia
TORONTO, Feb 17 Canada's main stock index fell for the first day in nine on Friday, pulling back from a fresh record high the day before, pressured by losses for heavyweight financial and energy groups.