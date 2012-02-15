Feb 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- A board member of Ornge, Ontario's air ambulance service says that the chairman of the company asked her to step down in 2006 after she questioned plans to use taxpayers' money for a charity.

-- Talk of a possible casino for Toronto is the latest issue to create fault lines between downtown and suburban councillors. A clear difference of opinion emerged at community councils across the city on the question, with city centre politicians looking for ways to block future developments and Scarborough councillors signalling they are game for a discussion.

Reports in the business section:

-- Widespread discounting of Research In Motion Ltd's PlayBook tablet computer has led to the device gaining 15 per cent of the Canadian tablet market, according to new research by Toronto-based Solutions Research Group.

NATIONAL POST:

-- The Department of National Defence is preparing to tender a contract for around six remotely piloted vehicles such as the MQ-9 Reaper, which the U.S. Defence Department estimates cost around $30 million each. The cost of Lockheed Martin's F-35 strike fighter jet is likely to rise considerably from the estimated $75 million per plane. However, a spokesman for DND dismissed the suggestion that armed drones could replace the F-35s, or augment a reduced number of aircraft, as speculation.

Reports in the Financial Post section:

-- The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has made a major foray into U.S. real estate and expanded its holdings of regional shopping malls in a joint venture valued at $4.8 billion.

-- The General Services Administration, the U.S. government's main procurement agency, has begun issuing Apple iPhones alongside BlackBerrys, delivering another knock to Research In Motion Ltd once dominant position in Washington.