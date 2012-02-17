Feb 17 The following are the top stories
from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- New legislation introduced Thursday would give the
federal immigration minister the power to designate which
foreign countries are safer than others and therefore less
likely to be a legitimate source of refugees. It is also
introducing tougher penalties for human smugglers who illegally
funnel refugee seekers to Canada, like the hundreds of Tamils
shipped on M.V. Sun Sea to Canada in 2010.
-- The Ontario government is preparing to restructure Ornge
amid an Ontario Provincial Police investigation into the
troubled air ambulance service.
Reports in the business section:
-- Toyota Motor Corp.'s two assembly plants in
Ontario are well-positioned to win new investments as the auto
maker looks for ways to boost production in North America to
offset the surge in the value of the yen that is wreaking havoc
on its financial results.
NATIONAL POST:
-- The federal government is braced for a possible lawsuit
aimed at forcing it to give "certain aboriginal languages" the
same official status as English and French
Reports in the Financial Post section:
-- Canada's GDP could be negatively impacted by the
suspension of operations at Canadian Natural Resources Ltd's
Horizon Oil Sands Plant, according to a note from the
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.