Feb 22 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) commissioners voted five to four on Tuesday to sack chief general manager Gary Webster without cause after a three-hour emergency closed-door session arranged by allies of the mayor. The decision was made over objections of TTC chair Karen Stintz, and comes two weeks after Webster outlined the virtues of light rail lines over subways during a special council debate.

-- British Columbia is dropping out of a decade-long race with its chief provincial rivals to attract corporate investment with low tax rates, tabling a budget on Tuesday that proposes the first corporate tax hikes since the B.C. Liberal Party came to power in 2001.

Reports in the business section:

-- General Motors of Canada Ltd still faces a massive shortfall in its unionized pension plan despite a $3.2 billion contribution taxpayers made to the fund when the auto maker's parent company went into bankruptcy protection in 2009.

-- Oil producers have thrown their support behind the proposed Trans Mountain pipeline expansion to the West Coast, but the latest project aimed at providing much-needed shipping capacity for the oil sands industry now faces regulatory hurdles and growing resistance to pipelines.

NATIONAL POST:

-- Introducing a budget laced with tax increases, asset sales and severe spending cuts, British Columbia Finance Minister Kevin Falcon maintained on Tuesday that the province is on course to deliver a budget surplus by 2013.

-- The families of women murdered by serial killer Robert "Willie" Pickton say they are dismayed by a sudden procedural shift announced on Tuesday at the Missing Women Commission of Inquiry, and at least one scheduled witnesses is considering quitting the process in protest.

Reports in the business section:

-- Telus Corp is planning to convert its non-voting equity into voting stock, the telecommunications giant announced on Tuesday. The measure, which will see each non-voting share exchanged for a fresh voting share, is perhaps overdue, given the last significant owner of non-voting stock was Verizon Communications Inc, which divested its position in 2004.