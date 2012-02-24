Feb 24 The following are the top stories
from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- A police officer has been charged with committing an act
of murder while on duty in Canada's largest city - an explosive
allegation that would set a precedent if proven.
Reports in the business section:
-- High-end investment firm First Leaside Group of Cos. has
been granted bankruptcy protection and suspended payments to
investors, saying they will be reimbursed if possible when its
assets are liquidated.
-- Supertankers can safely carry huge volumes of oil sands
crude through the winding waterways that connect Kitimat,
British Columbia, to the open Pacific, a federal review has
concluded, giving a boost to efforts to build a new pipeline to
the West Coast.
NATIONAL POST:
-- Prime Minister Stephen Harper is denying the Conservative
Party was involved in misleading phone calls made during the
last election campaign directing voters to the wrong polling
locations.
-- There were a few minor skirmishes with riot police and an
important bridge was temporarily blocked at rush hour, but
Thursday's tuition-hike protest by Quebec students was notable
chiefly for its symbolism.