Feb 27 The following are the top stories
from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- Canadian officials in Afghanistan have been ordered to
stay out of government buildings after two senior American
officers were killed inside a supposedly secure ministry office
in Kabul.
Reports in the business section:
-- Supporters of Alberta's oil sands say Ontario needs to do
more to publicly defend the resource, including standing up for
the controversial Keystone XL pipeline, since its economy is the
country's second-largest beneficiary from the production of the
gooey bitumen.
NATIONAL POST:
-- Two locomotive engineers and a trainee are dead, and
three passengers seriously injured, after a six-car VIA Rail
passenger train came off the rails Sunday afternoon near
Burlington.
-- Canadian actor Christopher Plummer won the award for best
supporting actor at the 84th annual Academy Awards for his role
in "Beginners."