BLACK HOLE OF 12 BLN STG IN PUBLIC FINANCES

A 12 billion pound black hole has opened up in the public finances, according to the Financial Times, which replicated the model of government borrowing used by the independent Office for Budget Responsibility.

The model suggests the structural deficit in 2011-12 is now 12 billion pounds higher than thought, a rise of 25 percent.

BA FACES 50 MLN EURO BILL FOR CARBON EMISSIONS

British Airways will have to pay nearly 50 million euros when carriers around the world enter the European Union's carbon emissions trading scheme next year, according to a Thomson Reuters Point Carbon study.

US IPO LOGJAM LONGEST FOR FOUR YEARS

A logjam of U.S. initial public offerings has stretched to its longest in four years as anxiety over the eurozone debt crisis and the economic slowdown hits equity fundraising.

FEARS OVER EXEMPTIONS TO VOLCKER RULE

A rule which bans U.S. banks from trading for their own account looks set to include exemptions which could weaken its impact. Proponents of the Volcker rule, designed to constrain banks' proprietary trading, are worried that dangerous activity could continue as customer-related transactions.

SPANISH LENDERS TO BE SEIZED BY MADRID

Spain's official bank rescue fund, Frob, is set to nationalise three more groups of savings banks at the end of the month. NovaCaixaGalicia (NCG), Caixa Catalunya and Unnim are expected by recapitalised by Frob.

