Fed issues revised scenarios for bank stress tests after error
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The Federal Reserve on Friday issued revised macroeconomic scenarios for its 2017 stress testing programs to correct an error having to do with corporate yields.
SIEMENS SHELTERS CASH AT ECB
Siemens (SIEGn.DE) moved more than half a billion euros in cash deposits from a large French bank to the European Central Bank, in a bid to find a safe haven.
The German industrial group withdrew the money due to concerns about the future financial health of the bank and also because of the higher interest rates paid by the ECB.
GOVE UNDER SCRUTINY FOR USE OF EMAIL ACCOUNTS
The Information Commissioner is investigating Michael Gove and his closest advisers after the Financial Times passed on evidence which suggested a systematic use of private emails.
The use of private accounts concealed sensitive information from the department's own civil servants and the public. Civil servants were unable to find those emails when asked to retrieve them under the Freedom of Information Act.
SEC PRESSES GROUPS OVER OFFSHORE CASH
The SEC is pushing more companies to reveal how much cash they hold offshore. The U.S. securities regulator has asked companies to disclose much more information to investors about overseas earnings and cash.
OMEGA TO OPEN BOOKS FOR CANOPIUS BID
Omega has agreed to open its books to Canopius to allow the final stages of due diligence to take place. Canopius is then set to make an official 200 million pound bid for its listed rival, according to people close to both companies.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.
JAKARTA/TORONTO, Feb 10 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said on Friday that an export ban remains in place at its copper mine in Indonesia, the world's second-biggest, because it has not yet reached agreement with the government on a new mining permit.