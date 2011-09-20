Financial Times

SIEMENS SHELTERS CASH AT ECB

Siemens (SIEGn.DE) moved more than half a billion euros in cash deposits from a large French bank to the European Central Bank, in a bid to find a safe haven.

The German industrial group withdrew the money due to concerns about the future financial health of the bank and also because of the higher interest rates paid by the ECB.

GOVE UNDER SCRUTINY FOR USE OF EMAIL ACCOUNTS

The Information Commissioner is investigating Michael Gove and his closest advisers after the Financial Times passed on evidence which suggested a systematic use of private emails.

The use of private accounts concealed sensitive information from the department's own civil servants and the public. Civil servants were unable to find those emails when asked to retrieve them under the Freedom of Information Act.

SEC PRESSES GROUPS OVER OFFSHORE CASH

The SEC is pushing more companies to reveal how much cash they hold offshore. The U.S. securities regulator has asked companies to disclose much more information to investors about overseas earnings and cash.

OMEGA TO OPEN BOOKS FOR CANOPIUS BID

Omega has agreed to open its books to Canopius to allow the final stages of due diligence to take place. Canopius is then set to make an official 200 million pound bid for its listed rival, according to people close to both companies.

