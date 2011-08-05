Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* The Selangor Islamic Religious Department's raid of a
multi-racial dinner at the Damansara Utama Methodist Centre
continues to draw public criticism.
* Exports are expected to be volatile in the coming months
as external headwinds brought on by slower growth in the
developed economies continue to be a drag on demand.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* The proposal made by the country's biggest express bus
company, Konsortium Transnasional Bhd, to allow express bus
companies to hire foreigners as drivers to beat the shortage of
express bus drivers and weed out the reckless ones in the
existing pool, its executive director Tengku Hasmadi Tengku
Hashim said.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), the government-owned
firm in charge of setting up the Kuala Lumpur International
Financial District (KLIFD), has picked Akitek Jururanchang
(Malaysia) Sdn Bhd and its international partner, Machado
Silvetti and Associates (MSA), as the project's master planners,
chief operating officer of 1MDB Real Estate Sdn Bhd, Azmar Talib
said.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* Over 127,000 illegal immigrants in the peninsula have
registered for amnesty under the 6P programme within three days
of its launch on August 1, Home Ministry deputy
secretary-general (Immigration Policy and National
Registration), Alwi Ibrahim said.
* Cuscapi Bhd Bank is in talks to acquire a local
channel partner and a deal is expected to be concluded by
year-end, Kenanga Research said.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* Affin Holdings Bhd announced on Thursday it has
shelved plans to acquire a controlling stake in one of
Indonesia's smallest banks, PT Bank Ina Perdana (Bank Ina).
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Visa International is experiencing phenomenal growth in
Malaysia's debit card segment and online transactions as a
result of increased acceptance among users towards this
transaction mode, Visa Asia-Pacific country manager for Malaysia
Stuart Tomlinson said.
* Global banking giant HSBC Holding plc, through its local
branch, has reassured its Malaysian employees that they will be
spared the axe in the worldwide downsizing exercise it is
planning over the next two years.
