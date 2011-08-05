Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Selangor Islamic Religious Department's raid of a multi-racial dinner at the Damansara Utama Methodist Centre continues to draw public criticism.

* Exports are expected to be volatile in the coming months as external headwinds brought on by slower growth in the developed economies continue to be a drag on demand.

* The proposal made by the country's biggest express bus company, Konsortium Transnasional Bhd, to allow express bus companies to hire foreigners as drivers to beat the shortage of express bus drivers and weed out the reckless ones in the existing pool, its executive director Tengku Hasmadi Tengku Hashim said.

* 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), the government-owned firm in charge of setting up the Kuala Lumpur International Financial District (KLIFD), has picked Akitek Jururanchang (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd and its international partner, Machado Silvetti and Associates (MSA), as the project's master planners, chief operating officer of 1MDB Real Estate Sdn Bhd, Azmar Talib said.

* Over 127,000 illegal immigrants in the peninsula have registered for amnesty under the 6P programme within three days of its launch on August 1, Home Ministry deputy secretary-general (Immigration Policy and National Registration), Alwi Ibrahim said.

* Cuscapi Bhd Bank is in talks to acquire a local channel partner and a deal is expected to be concluded by year-end, Kenanga Research said.

* Affin Holdings Bhd announced on Thursday it has shelved plans to acquire a controlling stake in one of Indonesia's smallest banks, PT Bank Ina Perdana (Bank Ina).

* Visa International is experiencing phenomenal growth in Malaysia's debit card segment and online transactions as a result of increased acceptance among users towards this transaction mode, Visa Asia-Pacific country manager for Malaysia Stuart Tomlinson said.

* Global banking giant HSBC Holding plc, through its local branch, has reassured its Malaysian employees that they will be spared the axe in the worldwide downsizing exercise it is planning over the next two years.

