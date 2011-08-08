Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* A massive rescue operation is under way after an orang asli settlement was buried under tonnes of earth and mud in a landslide at Kampung Sungai Ruil near Brinchang, Cameron Highlands.

* With the US economy possibly sliding into a double dip recession soon, there are expectations of a third round of quantitative easing (QE3), which may involve smaller amounts, head of research at Jupiter Securities Pong Teng Siew said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* Selangor executive council member Hasan Mohamed Ali was on Sunday asked by his party, Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS), to explain his statement defending last week's raid by the state Islamic Affairs Department (Jais) on a church in Damansara in Petaling Jaya.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Maxis Bhd , the country's largest mobile operator, expects its operating margin to improve in as early as three years, once its broadband customer base reaches critical mass, said chief executive officer Sandip Das.

* Khazanah Nasional Bhd, which owns nearly 70 percent of Malaysia Airlines (MAS) , said it will stay as the single largest shareholder of the national carrier as the company undergoes a transformation plan.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* Investor sentiment has turned a lot more bearish in recent days on concerns about a recession in the US, especially with the latest cut in its credit rating by Standard & Poor's (S&P) and the eurozone debt crisis but it doesn't mean that all bets on equities are off the table.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* The year 2011 was ushered in with a lot of optimism. Most quarters, if not all, were positive that the 2010 market rally would spill over into this year to make another good 12 months, analysts said.

* In a significant shift to boost the country's aviation industry, a management committee comprising representation from all shareholders is expected to steer the direction of Malaysian Airline System Bhd (MAS) following a proposed shareholding tie-up between the national carrier and AirAsia Bhd , sources said.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) is expected to hold on to its US Treasuries as international rating agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) one notch cut on the US sovereign credit rating is not seen as a major blow to the world's largest economy, said local economists.