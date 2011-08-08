Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* A massive rescue operation is under way after an orang
asli settlement was buried under tonnes of earth and mud in a
landslide at Kampung Sungai Ruil near Brinchang, Cameron
Highlands.
* With the US economy possibly sliding into a double dip
recession soon, there are expectations of a third round of
quantitative easing (QE3), which may involve smaller amounts,
head of research at Jupiter Securities Pong Teng Siew said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* Selangor executive council member Hasan Mohamed Ali was on
Sunday asked by his party, Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS), to
explain his statement defending last week's raid by the state
Islamic Affairs Department (Jais) on a church in Damansara in
Petaling Jaya.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Maxis Bhd , the country's largest mobile
operator, expects its operating margin to improve in as early as
three years, once its broadband customer base reaches critical
mass, said chief executive officer Sandip Das.
* Khazanah Nasional Bhd, which owns nearly 70 percent of
Malaysia Airlines (MAS) , said it will stay as the
single largest shareholder of the national carrier as the
company undergoes a transformation plan.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* Investor sentiment has turned a lot more bearish in recent
days on concerns about a recession in the US, especially with
the latest cut in its credit rating by Standard & Poor's (S&P)
and the eurozone debt crisis but it doesn't mean that all bets
on equities are off the table.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* The year 2011 was ushered in with a lot of optimism. Most
quarters, if not all, were positive that the 2010 market rally
would spill over into this year to make another good 12 months,
analysts said.
* In a significant shift to boost the country's aviation
industry, a management committee comprising representation from
all shareholders is expected to steer the direction of Malaysian
Airline System Bhd (MAS) following a proposed
shareholding tie-up between the national carrier and AirAsia Bhd
, sources said.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) is expected to hold on to its
US Treasuries as international rating agency Standard & Poor's
(S&P) one notch cut on the US sovereign credit rating is not
seen as a major blow to the world's largest economy, said local
economists.
