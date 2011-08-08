Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Asian bourses extended their losses on Monday in reaction to Standard & Poor's (S&P) downgrade of US credit rating while trade in European equities was volatile even after European Central Bank president Jean-Claude Trichet said the central bank would buy Italian and Spanish bonds.

* National Carrier Malaysia Airlines (MAS) and low-cost carrier AirAsia Bhd's major shareholders Khazanah Nasional Bhd and Tune Air Sdn Bhd will today announce a landmark share swap deal worth just over two billion ringgit which will turn the long-time bitter rivals into collaborating partners, sources said.

* All 1.27 million civil servants in the country will be getting an early Hari Raya gift as the government will be making a half-month bonus payout soon with minimum payment of 500 ringgit, will be paid out in the middle of this month, Prime Minister Najib Razak said.

* A group of 45 Muslim non-governmental organisations (NGOs) has appealed to Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah to defend the state Islamic Affairs Department's (Jais) raid on a church in Petaling Jaya last week.

* Stock markets in Asia were a sea of red on Monday as investors panic-sold shares on fears that the US may go into another recession, analysts and fund managers said.

* The stock market has lost more than 60.6 billion ringgit in value over the past two trading days, but situation could worsen if more selling pressure is in the offing, as this may trigger a series of margin calls by brokerages.

* Former Selangor menteri besar (chief minister) Mohamed Khir Toyo was on Monday ordered by the High Court to enter his defence on a corruption charge pertaining to the ownership of two lots of land, including a bungalow, at Section 7, Shah Alam, four years ago.

* SapuraCrest Petroleum Bhd plans to acquire Australia's Clough Ltd's offshore marine construction business in Australia, the UK and the US for 400 million ringgit cash, SapuraCrest said.

* Asia stock markets, including the Malaysian bourse, fell sharply on Monday in reaction to the downgrade of the US government's credit rating over the weekend, analysts said.

* Asia Petroleum Hub Sdn Bhd and its bankers have reached an understanding, resulting in Gan Ah Tee of BDO-Binder being discharged as receiver and manager amid talks of new investors emerging to revive the company.

* Indians make up slightly less than one out of 10 directors at government-linked companies (GLCs) among the top 30 public-listed companies (PLCs) in the local stock exchange which include the likes of plantation giant Sime Darby Bhd , banking giant Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) and oil and gas concern Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd (PetChem) , analysts said.

* Bursa Malaysia is set to experience more volatility in the next few days as efforts to calm financial markets by the US and European leaders and regulators failed.