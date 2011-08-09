Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* Malaysia Airlines (MAS) and AirAsia Bhd
inked a landmark deal on Tuesday that is set to
reshape the aviation industry.
* Volatile trading continued to weigh on markets with the
local bourse shedding 1.66 percent to 1,472.14 points at the
close on Tuesday amid uncertainty and bearish signs.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* Government investment arm Khazanah Nasional Bhd and the
founders of AirAsia Bhd inked a deal that will see
Malaysia Airlines (MAS) exit the low-cost segment and
greater collaboration in aircraft purchasing, engineering and
training between the two airlines, MAS executive director
Mohammed Rashdan Mohd Yusof said.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Asie Sdn Bhd expects to give out at least two more
contracts by year-end to help develop properties worth over one
billion ringgit at its Tamansari Riverside Garden City urban
regeneration project in Kuala Lumpur, its founder Khalil Akasan
said.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* Investors across Asia endured another painful day on
Tuesday, with stocks drowning in a sea of red amid capitulation
out of anything deemed as risky bets.
* Investors fleeing equities markets in the current goobal
meltdown can consider investing in gold, foreign exchange,
property, business and mutual funds, conomists said.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* The main shareholders of Malaysian Airline System Bhd
(MAS) and AirAsia Bhd have agreed to acquire
from each other existing shares in both companies, paving the
way for a meaningful partnership between the two divergent
airlines.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Construction and utility company Ranhill Bhd has
received a buyout offer from a group of shareholders including
its president and chief executive officer Hamdan Mohamad, a
major shareholder, at 90 sen a share.
* The Malaysian stock market is expected to remain volatile
for the rest of the week following the US credit rating
downgrade as global equity markets experienced another day of
big swings.
