* Malaysia Airlines (MAS) and AirAsia Bhd inked a landmark deal on Tuesday that is set to reshape the aviation industry.

* Volatile trading continued to weigh on markets with the local bourse shedding 1.66 percent to 1,472.14 points at the close on Tuesday amid uncertainty and bearish signs.

* Government investment arm Khazanah Nasional Bhd and the founders of AirAsia Bhd inked a deal that will see Malaysia Airlines (MAS) exit the low-cost segment and greater collaboration in aircraft purchasing, engineering and training between the two airlines, MAS executive director Mohammed Rashdan Mohd Yusof said.

* Asie Sdn Bhd expects to give out at least two more contracts by year-end to help develop properties worth over one billion ringgit at its Tamansari Riverside Garden City urban regeneration project in Kuala Lumpur, its founder Khalil Akasan said.

* Investors across Asia endured another painful day on Tuesday, with stocks drowning in a sea of red amid capitulation out of anything deemed as risky bets.

* Investors fleeing equities markets in the current goobal meltdown can consider investing in gold, foreign exchange, property, business and mutual funds, conomists said.

* The main shareholders of Malaysian Airline System Bhd (MAS) and AirAsia Bhd have agreed to acquire from each other existing shares in both companies, paving the way for a meaningful partnership between the two divergent airlines.

* Construction and utility company Ranhill Bhd has received a buyout offer from a group of shareholders including its president and chief executive officer Hamdan Mohamad, a major shareholder, at 90 sen a share.

* The Malaysian stock market is expected to remain volatile for the rest of the week following the US credit rating downgrade as global equity markets experienced another day of big swings.