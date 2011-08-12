Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* All government offices have been ordered to set their air-conditioner temperature no lower than 24 degrees Celsius to give nature a helping hand and to cut electricity bills, Energy, Green Technology and Water Minister Peter Chin Fah Kui said.

* The major shareholders of AirAsia Bhd and Malaysia Airlines (MAS) , Tune Air Sdn Bhd and Khazanah Nasional Bhd respectively, have agreed not to sell their shares for a period of 30 months under the share swap executed by both parties on Tuesday.

* The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is keeping a close watch on the management companies appointed to register illegal workers under the 6P legalisation and amnesty programme to ensure there is no exploitation, a senior MACC officer said.

* The new managing director of Malaysia Airlines (MAS) is - your guess is as good as mine, analysts said.

* An increasing number of Malaysia's public-listed companies (PLCs) have moved away from the Big Four audit firms in recent years and gone for smaller ones, industry players said.

* Negotiations are under way to settle a dozen suits between several government-linked companies and former Malaysian Airlines System Bhd (MAS) chairman Tajudin Ramli, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Mohamed Nazri Aziz.

* The increase in airport tax, or passenger service charge, is positive for Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd as it could raise the airport operator's earnings by up to eight percent for its financial years ending December 31, 2012 and 2013, analysts said.

* After the boardroom changes at Malaysian Airline System Bhd (MAS) , Khazanah Nasional Bhd is poised to make significant changes in Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd , sources said.

* A bulk of public-listed companies (PLCs), especially the ones below the radar of regular equity investors, are passing the responsibility of preparing their company accounts to external auditors, raising the concern that this may impede auditor's independence.

* Malaysian Resources Corp Bhd (MRCB) is on track to achieve its revenue target of 1.3 billion ringgit ($434 million) for its financial year ending December 31, 2011, due to strong demand momentum for the group's property projects and the active progressive works of its construction and engineering activities. ($1 = 2.998 Malaysian Ringgit) (Kuala Lumpur Newsroom: Tel: +603-2333 8046; Fax: +603-2072 6752; Bureau Email: areuters@gmail.com)