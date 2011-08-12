Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* All government offices have been ordered to set their
air-conditioner temperature no lower than 24 degrees Celsius to
give nature a helping hand and to cut electricity bills, Energy,
Green Technology and Water Minister Peter Chin Fah Kui said.
* The major shareholders of AirAsia Bhd and
Malaysia Airlines (MAS) , Tune Air Sdn Bhd and Khazanah
Nasional Bhd respectively, have agreed not to sell their shares
for a period of 30 months under the share swap executed by both
parties on Tuesday.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is keeping
a close watch on the management companies appointed to register
illegal workers under the 6P legalisation and amnesty programme
to ensure there is no exploitation, a senior MACC officer said.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* The new managing director of Malaysia Airlines (MAS)
is - your guess is as good as mine, analysts said.
* An increasing number of Malaysia's public-listed companies
(PLCs) have moved away from the Big Four audit firms in recent
years and gone for smaller ones, industry players said.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* Negotiations are under way to settle a dozen suits between
several government-linked companies and former Malaysian
Airlines System Bhd (MAS) chairman Tajudin Ramli, said
Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Mohamed Nazri Aziz.
* The increase in airport tax, or passenger service charge,
is positive for Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd as it
could raise the airport operator's earnings by up to eight
percent for its financial years ending December 31, 2012 and
2013, analysts said.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* After the boardroom changes at Malaysian Airline System
Bhd (MAS) , Khazanah Nasional Bhd is poised to make
significant changes in Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd ,
sources said.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* A bulk of public-listed companies (PLCs), especially the
ones below the radar of regular equity investors, are passing
the responsibility of preparing their company accounts to
external auditors, raising the concern that this may impede
auditor's independence.
* Malaysian Resources Corp Bhd (MRCB) is on track
to achieve its revenue target of 1.3 billion ringgit ($434
million) for its financial year ending December 31, 2011, due to
strong demand momentum for the group's property projects and the
active progressive works of its construction and engineering
activities.
