Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has decided not to set up any roadblocks to ensure smoother traffic flow during the Hari Raya rush, its director-general Solah Mat Hassan said.

* Pengurusan Aset Air Bhd (PAAB), the water asset management company set up by the government, has embarked on the restructuring of the six billion ringgit Selangor water bonds and is expected to announce Maybank Investment Bank and CIMB Investment Bank as advisors soon, a source said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* "Akauntabiliti" (accountability), "kokun" (cocoon) and "akses" (access) are some of the newest words in Kamus Dewan, which had 30,000 Bahasa Malaysia entries when he first edition was published in 1970, Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka lexicography head Ratna Inzah Mohd Asri said.

* The Immigration Department has sent a report to the United States State Department that clarifies the issues raised by it in relation to alleged human trafficking in Malaysia, director-general of Immigration Alias Ahmad said.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Urban regeneration projects in Malaysia may be given a new breath of life with the nine billion ringgit Tamansari Riverside Garden City development in Kuala Lumpur starting soon, Tamansari developer Asie Sdn Bhd founder Khalil Asahah said.

* Consumers are not the only ones that will pay more for using airports as airlines may also see landing and parking charges increase, an airline source said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) probe into the 6P amnesty programme has uncovered a syndicate headed by a 'Datuk' which is believed to have raked in millions of ringgit from unsuspecting foreigners, a senior MACC investigations officer said.

* The unprecedented tie-up between Malaysia Airlines (MAS) and rivals AirAsia Bhd and AirAsia X last week has thrust the future of Firefly - the budget carrier of the national airline-into the limelight.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* Last week's stock market sell off and volatility sparked by the downgrade of the US' credit rating and economic concerns have thrown into question the outlook for Malaysia's property sector, analysts said.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Airport operator Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd has identified some 183 acres of land to acquire, situated within the surrounding area of the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang, MAHB managing director Bashir Ahmad said.

* UMNO Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin, who was recently appointed as a director at Green Rubber Global Ltd, is not ruling out the possibility of making a comeback to the local corporate scene, a decision which would most likely be made after the next general election.

($1=3.118 Malaysian Ringgit)

