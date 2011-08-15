Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* A boardroom tussle may be brewing at DVM Technology Bhd as two Hong Kong-based shareholders claiming to hold about 15.04 percent stake in the company have requisitioned for an Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) to remove all four existing directors of the company and appoint new ones.

* Airport operator Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd is still in talks with British Airways and Qantas Airways on the possibility of both airlines mounting flights to KL International Airport (KLIA), a decade after these airlines suspended flights to KLIA owing to a lack of network connectivity here, MAHB chief financial officer Faizal Mansor said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* Prime Minister Najib Razak announced on Monday the setting up of a parliamentary select committee on electoral reforms to put to rest any suspicion that there is manipulation by the government in the country's electoral process.

* Fifteen food poisoning episodes involving 550 people have been reported nationwide since the start of Ramadan this month, health director-general Hasan Abdul Rahman said.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* The Malaysian economy probably expanded at a slower pace in the second quarter due to lingering uncertainties over the progress of the global recovery.

* AMMB Holdings Bhd , the country's sixth largest banking group, posted a strong 20 percent growth in first quarter net profit but analysts say the momentum may slow in the coming quarters.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* Home Minister Hishammuddin Hussein has declared war against syndicates that exploit foreign workers by charging them exorbitantly on the pretext of getting them amnesty and legalisation.

* Parkson Holdings Bhd is spinning off its retail operations in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Cambodia in a separate listing in Singapore soon, sources said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* Trading in the securities of Sindora Bhd and Kulim (M) Bhd was suspended in the afternoon session on Monday pending an announcement, which will see Kulim privatising Sindora.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* United Plantations Bhd (UP) does not believe lower crude palm oil (CPO) prices will increase demand from main markets like China and India, which are battling inflationary pressures, as the CPO is already the cheapest edible oil in the market, said UP vice chairman and executive director Carl Bek-Nielsen.

* Malaysian exports to Japan is expected to pick up from September 2011 onwards, due to Japan's moderate economic recovery and higher demand for electronic components, wood and natural gas, an analyst said.

($1=3.118 Malaysian Ringgit)

