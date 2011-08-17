Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* The government's move to form a parliamentary select committee to discuss electoral reforms has received a resounding aye from all quarters, including Bersih 2.0.

* In a surprising move, Kulim (M) Bhd said it was buying 700 million ringgit worth of oil palm estates and mills from its parent, Johor Corp (JCorp) - a deal partly aimed at helping the latter solve its huge impending debt obligations.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* A company is proposing a 200 million ringgit biometric system for use in the general election to the Election Commission.

* The state Health Department said 40 percent of food in Ramadan bazaars are contaminated with bacteria that cause food poisoning, Deputy director Wan Mansor Hamzah said.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Close to two decades after giving Penang a "miss" in property development, the Berjaya group has renewed its interest in the state as an investor.

* Malaysian Resources Corp Bhd (MRCB) has won a 1.33 billion ringgit contract from Syarikat Prasarana Negara Bhd for the Ampang light rail transit (LRT) project, MRCB said in a statement.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* The 6P programme to register and legalise illegal immigrants has generated millions of ringgit for the 336 appointed agents as the entire 335 ringgit collected from each immigrant goes to them, Home Ministry secretary-general Mahmood Adam said.

* Dialog Group Bhd , together with partners Australia's Roc Oil and Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd were awarded a multi-billion ringgit contract by national oil firm Petronas to develop and produce petroleum from a small oil field located offshore of Bintulu in Sarawak, Dialog Group said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* After staying away from the Penang property scene for more than 20 years, Berjaya Land Bhd (BLand) is returning in a big way.

* Airport operator Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd has confirmed various press reports of an increase in the international passenger service and aircraft landing and parking charges at airports, the company said in a statement.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* MMC Corp Bhd has proposed to list its subsidiary Gas Malaysia Sdn Bhd, the only company licensed to supply and sell reticulated natural gas in Peninsular Malaysia, on the Main Board of Bursa Malaysia via an offer for sale worth 166.92 million ringgit, MMC Corp said in a statement.

($1=3.118 Malaysian Ringgit)

(Kuala Lumpur Newsroom: Tel: +603-2333 8046; Fax: +603-2072 6752; Bureau Email: areuters@gmail.com)