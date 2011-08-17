Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* The government's move to form a parliamentary select
committee to discuss electoral reforms has received a resounding
aye from all quarters, including Bersih 2.0.
* In a surprising move, Kulim (M) Bhd said it was
buying 700 million ringgit worth of oil palm estates and mills
from its parent, Johor Corp (JCorp) - a deal partly aimed at
helping the latter solve its huge impending debt obligations.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* A company is proposing a 200 million ringgit biometric
system for use in the general election to the Election
Commission.
* The state Health Department said 40 percent of food in
Ramadan bazaars are contaminated with bacteria that cause food
poisoning, Deputy director Wan Mansor Hamzah said.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Close to two decades after giving Penang a "miss" in
property development, the Berjaya group has renewed its interest
in the state as an investor.
* Malaysian Resources Corp Bhd (MRCB) has won a
1.33 billion ringgit contract from Syarikat Prasarana Negara Bhd
for the Ampang light rail transit (LRT) project, MRCB said in a
statement.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* The 6P programme to register and legalise illegal
immigrants has generated millions of ringgit for the 336
appointed agents as the entire 335 ringgit collected from each
immigrant goes to them, Home Ministry secretary-general Mahmood
Adam said.
* Dialog Group Bhd , together with partners
Australia's Roc Oil and Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd were awarded a
multi-billion ringgit contract by national oil firm Petronas to
develop and produce petroleum from a small oil field located
offshore of Bintulu in Sarawak, Dialog Group said.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* After staying away from the Penang property scene for more
than 20 years, Berjaya Land Bhd (BLand) is returning
in a big way.
* Airport operator Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd
has confirmed various press reports of an increase in the
international passenger service and aircraft landing and parking
charges at airports, the company said in a statement.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* MMC Corp Bhd has proposed to list its subsidiary
Gas Malaysia Sdn Bhd, the only company licensed to supply and
sell reticulated natural gas in Peninsular Malaysia, on the Main
Board of Bursa Malaysia via an offer for sale worth 166.92
million ringgit, MMC Corp said in a statement.
