Aug 18

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* The government announced an expanded 20-item price-control list to provide relief to consumers during the Hari Raya 2011 festive season, said Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

* Malaysia's economic growth moderated to four percent year-on-year (y-o-y) in the second quarter (Q2) of the year, after a revised growth of 4.9 percent y-o-y in the preceding quarter due to a weaker external environment, Bank Negara governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* The parliamentary select committee on electoral reforms will be headed by a minister with eight members of parliament, including from the opposition and an independent, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Mohd Nazri Abdul Aziz.

* Advertising agency director Austen Victor Lauw Zecha will apologise to Tourism Minister Ng Yen Yen in court on September 15.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Malaysia is running its power plants close to breaking point due to a prolonged shortage of gas supply, which is also hurting the state-owned national utility, said Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) president and chief executive officer Che Khalib Mohamad Noh.

* The Malaysian Competition Commission (MyCC) is reviewing the possible impact of the Malaysia Airlines (MAS) -AirAsia Bhd collaboration on the local market, MyCC chief executive officer Shila Dorai Raj said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* San Miguel Corporation (SMC), which owns the largest integrated oil refining and marketing company in the Philippines, is entering the country's downstream petroleum industry with a proposed take-over of Esso Malaysia Bhd that could cost the Philippine conglomerate up to 945 million ringgit or 3.50 a share, SMC said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* It seems that Malaysian players are increasingly looking westward, as depressed asset prices in the US and a weak greenback have made assets there attractive to cash-rich Malaysian tycoons looking for a slice of the American pie.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Malaysia will be able to withstand the expected knock-on inflationary effect from Thailand's decision to boost its rice prices, economists said.

($1=3.118 Malaysian Ringgit)

(Reporting By Burhan Shariff)