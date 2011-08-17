Oil prices stable on OPEC-led production cuts, but bloated inventories weigh
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.
Aug 18
Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* The government announced an expanded 20-item price-control list to provide relief to consumers during the Hari Raya 2011 festive season, said Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.
* Malaysia's economic growth moderated to four percent year-on-year (y-o-y) in the second quarter (Q2) of the year, after a revised growth of 4.9 percent y-o-y in the preceding quarter due to a weaker external environment, Bank Negara governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* The parliamentary select committee on electoral reforms will be headed by a minister with eight members of parliament, including from the opposition and an independent, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Mohd Nazri Abdul Aziz.
* Advertising agency director Austen Victor Lauw Zecha will apologise to Tourism Minister Ng Yen Yen in court on September 15.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Malaysia is running its power plants close to breaking point due to a prolonged shortage of gas supply, which is also hurting the state-owned national utility, said Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) president and chief executive officer Che Khalib Mohamad Noh.
* The Malaysian Competition Commission (MyCC) is reviewing the possible impact of the Malaysia Airlines (MAS) -AirAsia Bhd collaboration on the local market, MyCC chief executive officer Shila Dorai Raj said.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* San Miguel Corporation (SMC), which owns the largest integrated oil refining and marketing company in the Philippines, is entering the country's downstream petroleum industry with a proposed take-over of Esso Malaysia Bhd that could cost the Philippine conglomerate up to 945 million ringgit or 3.50 a share, SMC said.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* It seems that Malaysian players are increasingly looking westward, as depressed asset prices in the US and a weak greenback have made assets there attractive to cash-rich Malaysian tycoons looking for a slice of the American pie.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Malaysia will be able to withstand the expected knock-on inflationary effect from Thailand's decision to boost its rice prices, economists said.
($1=3.118 Malaysian Ringgit)
(Reporting By Burhan Shariff)
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.
Feb 9 California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC):
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement