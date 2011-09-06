Sept 6

Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* Three months after a long-awaited memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Malaysian and Indonesia was inked to pave the way for the re-entry of domestic workers from the republic, there has been no arrival of maids.

* Questions have been raised as to whether Sime Darby Bhd will be required by the Securities Commission to launch a mandatory general offer (MGO) for the remaining shares in Eastern & Oriental Bhd (E&O) .

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* The Putera 1Malaysia Club will return to Somalia next month to continue its humanitarian efforts there, club president Azeez Abdul Rahim said.

* Parti Islam se-Malaysia (PAS) deputy president Mohamad Sabu's plan to meet Jamilah Abu Bakar, a survivor of the communist attack on the Bukit Kepong police station, on Monday failed after the vehicle he was in was stopped by Jamilah's neighbours and family members while making its way to her house in Taman Skudai Kanan, Johor Baru.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Insurers have welcomed the plan to make travel insurance compulsory for out-bound travellers to help spread the risk and thus ensure a better chance of making profit.

* Guidance Investments (GI), which is headquartered in Paris, is applying for an Islamic fund management licence from the Securities Commission as it plans to make Kuala Lumpur its regional hub by the year-end, GI managing director Hasnita Hashim said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* A total of 2,320,034 foreign workers and illegal immigrants have been tagged under the biometric registration programme (6P) which ended on August 31, Home Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said.

* The Veterinary Services Department (VSD) is bracing for a possible outbreak of the avian influenza virus, especially a mutant strain of the H5N1 because it is bird migratory season, its director-general Abdul Aziz Jamaluddin said.

* About 40 percent of US companies in Malaysia are neutral about the performance of the global economy this year, stating it will be about the same as 2010, according to a survey by the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Singapore.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* Ambang Sehati Sdn Bhd, the major shareholder of Bandar Raya Development Bhd , has offered to buy some of the developer's assets, including the famous Bangsar Shopping Centre and Menara BRDB in Jalan Maarof.

* With the uncertain global economy, market conditions are likely to stay unsettled in the near term. But Malaysian billionaire Quek Leng Chan believes the recent market jitters have opened up attractive long-term investment opportunities.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* MK Land Holdings Bhd is targeting to rake in a further 300 million ringgit in sales for its high-end landed property development, Rafflesia, in Damansara Perdana, for its financial year ending June 30, 2012 (FY12), MK Land chief executive officer Lau Shu Chuan said.

* Mizuho Corporate Bank Ltd, one of the oldest banks in Japan, will make Malaysia its global hub for Islamic finance once it receives Bank Negara Malaysia's approval, chairman of Mizuho Malaysia Keizo Ohashi said.

(Reporting By Burhan Shariff)