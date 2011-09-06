Sept 7

THE STAR

* The Securities Commission (SC) is "examining the circumstances of the transaction" involving Sime Darby Bhd buying a 30 percent stake in Eastern & Oriental Bhd .

* A proposal to change the way housing loans are approved has property consultants and analysts worried as they felt loans given based on net income as opposed to gross income would dampen demand for housing.

NEW STRAITS TIMES

* The Education Ministry is drawing up a new set of guidelines to handle wayward and mischievous students, Deputy Education Minister Mohd Puad Zarkashi said.

BUSINESS TIMES

* Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) is expected to keep the main interest rate steady at 3.0 percent amid rising concerns the global economy could slip into recession again.

* Bandar Raya Development Bhd may sell its prime assets to buy more land in the Klang Valley, Penang and Johor as its current land bank is depleting, analysts said.

THE SUN

* The practice of allowing employers to directly recruit Indonesian domestic maids, which is prohibited by Jakarta, has irked its embassy. It wants the Malaysian government to respect Indonesian law.

* Boustead Holdings Bhd claims its offer for Exxon Mobil International Holdings Inc's 65 percent stake in Esso Malaysia Bhd was "fair and competitive" in terms of price.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY

* Stocks with high foreign ownership are likely to experience a further sell down in the next few months as foreign funds reverse back to US Treasuries and fixed income, analysts said.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE

* Malaysia Airline System Bhd (MAS) , fresh after a share-swap deal involving low-budget carrier AirAsia Bhd , has been slapped with an $80 million (238.4 million ringgit) lawsuit in the US for alleged breach of contract and fraudulent misrepresentation.

* Taliworks Corp Bhd has received and accepted the letter of award for subcontract works from China International Water and Electric Corp (M) Sdn Bhd for a portion of the Mengkuang Dam expansion project in Penang.

($1 = 2.980 Malaysian Ringgit)

