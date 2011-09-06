Sept 7
Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* The Securities Commission (SC) is "examining the
circumstances of the transaction" involving Sime Darby Bhd
buying a 30 percent stake in Eastern & Oriental Bhd
.
* A proposal to change the way housing loans are approved
has property consultants and analysts worried as they felt loans
given based on net income as opposed to gross income would
dampen demand for housing.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* The Education Ministry is drawing up a new set of
guidelines to handle wayward and mischievous students, Deputy
Education Minister Mohd Puad Zarkashi said.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) is expected to keep the main
interest rate steady at 3.0 percent amid rising concerns the
global economy could slip into recession again.
* Bandar Raya Development Bhd may sell its prime
assets to buy more land in the Klang Valley, Penang and Johor as
its current land bank is depleting, analysts said.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* The practice of allowing employers to directly recruit
Indonesian domestic maids, which is prohibited by Jakarta, has
irked its embassy. It wants the Malaysian government to respect
Indonesian law.
* Boustead Holdings Bhd claims its offer for Exxon
Mobil International Holdings Inc's 65 percent stake in Esso
Malaysia Bhd was "fair and competitive" in terms of
price.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* Stocks with high foreign ownership are likely to
experience a further sell down in the next few months as foreign
funds reverse back to US Treasuries and fixed income, analysts
said.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Malaysia Airline System Bhd (MAS) , fresh after a
share-swap deal involving low-budget carrier AirAsia Bhd
, has been slapped with an $80 million (238.4 million
ringgit) lawsuit in the US for alleged breach of contract and
fraudulent misrepresentation.
* Taliworks Corp Bhd has received and accepted the
letter of award for subcontract works from China International
Water and Electric Corp (M) Sdn Bhd for a portion of the
Mengkuang Dam expansion project in Penang.
($1 = 2.980 Malaysian Ringgit)
