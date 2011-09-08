(Refiles to correct date)

By Burhan Shariff

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* Malaysia has made positive strides to jump up five positions in the latest Global Competitiveness Report (GCR) by the World Economic Forum (WEF) which is based in Geneva, Switzerland, International trade and Industry Minister Mustapa Mohamed said.

* The Securities Commission (SC) is looking at all transactions involving Eastern & Oriental Bhd (E&O) shares over the relevant period of time in relation to Sime Darby Bhd's recent proposal to buy a 30 percent stake from three E&O shareholders, a SC spokesperson said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* News students are checking in at local universities this week - and it doesn't look good for the boys, with Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) recording an even bigger gender imbalance than the current national average of 65:35 in favour of female undergraduates, said UKM deputy vice-chancellor (student affairs and alumni) Othman A. Karim.

* The parliamentary select committee on electoral reforms will be looking into a wider scope for its framework to ensure a free and fair electoral process in the country, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Mohd Nazri Abdul Aziz said.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Bangunan Shell Malaysia in Damansara Heights has been put up for sale for an estimated 140 million Malaysian ringgit ($46,932,618.170).

* Malaysian Industrial Development Finance Bhd (MIDF) is aiming to achieve double-digit returns on equity (RoE) in the next five years, helped by a restructuring exercise, group managing director Mohd Najib Abdullah said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* The number of road accidents and deaths recorded under Ops Sikap 24 during the Hari Raya season was the highest since the operation was launched a decade ago, Inspector-General of Police Ismail Omar said.

* Big mergers and acquisitions (M&As) are welcome news for the local stocks market which is overwhelmed by dour global economic outlook, but some deals announced recently had left loyal investors out in the cold.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Bhd expects a challenging year in 2012 due to rising input costs, managing director Doren Ravn said.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Ann Joo Steel Bhd's plans for the commissioning of its iron blast furnace are going "according to plan", contrary to recent analysts' reports of a delay, a source said.

* China North Locomotive & Rolling Stock Ind Corp, the manufacturer of the bullet trains involved in July's high-speed rail crash in China which killed 40 people, has business links with Malaysian company MRails International Sdn Bhd.

