KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* Passengers using the KLIA2, when it is completed next year, will walk across a 300m pedestrian bridge to get to the satellite building to catch their low-cost flights, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd construction general manager Mohd Zaifuddin Idris said.

* Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd , Malaysia's third largest plantation company by market value, will invest 706 million ringgit ($236,002,005.683) under the Economic Transformation Programme (ETP) on downstream projects in the palm oil sector, its chief executive officer Lee Oi Hian said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* The slowing global economy won't affect projects planned under the Economic Transformation Programme (ETP), chief executive officer of Pemandu, the unit under the Prime Minister's Department, Idris Jala said.

* A football bookie was arrested while busy taking bets during the Johor-Kedah match in a Malaysia Cup tie on Tuesday, deputy state Criminal Investigation Department of Police, Che Yussof Che Ngah said.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* The government on Thursday announced fresh investments of 1.43 billion ringgit ($478,021,059.669) from eight new projects as part of the Economic Transformation Programme (ETP).

* DRB-Hicom Bhd , a conglomerate, plans to spend up to one billion ringgit ($334,280,461.307) in its current financial year mainly to grow its automotive business, group managing director Mohd Khamil Jamil said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* From September 15, telecommunication companies (telcos) will cease to absorb the six percent service tax on mobile prepaid services and customers would have to bear the extra cost.

* DRB-Hicom Bhd is till hungry for more merger and acquisition (M&A) deals after acquiring Khazanah Nasional Bhd's 32.2 percents stake in Pos Malaysia Bhd in April this year, group managing director Mohd Khamil Jamill said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* As global equity markets remain mired in volatility amid concerns of the widening impact of the eurozone crisis and faltering US economy, Malaysian corporate insiders have been actively accumulating shares of their own companies, market observers said.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Telecommunications provider DiGi.com Bhd will receive a 509 million ringgit ($170.1 million) payment from its wholly-owned subsidiary , DiGi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (DiGiTel), as part of its capital management initiative, the company said.

($1 = 2.992 Malaysian Ringgit)

