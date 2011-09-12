(Removes byline)

Sept 12

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* People must not change hostorical facts or glorify communist terrorists, warned Prime Minister Najib Razak.

* There seems to be an emerging trend of ailing ACE Market listed companies becoming targets of reverse takeovers (RTOs) for parties seeking a convenient shortcut to listing, analysts said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* More than 1,000 out of 11,000 students chosen to undergo National Service training from last year's third batch were found to be illiterate, said Deputy Defence Minister Abdul Latiff Ahmad.

* Our lawmakers are proving that age and work commitment are no barriers to pursuing their education at a higher level, Deputy Health Minister Rosnah Shirlin Abdul rashid said.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) will soon unveil a strategic tie-up with a British sports-car maker as it ramps up its lubricants and other fluid business to become one of the world's top five players by 2016, Petronas Dagangan Bhd senior general manager of retail business, Izuddin Husaini Mohd Yusoff said.

* Gas Malaysia Bhd will pay a guaranteed dividend of 100 percent and 75 percent in the first two years, respectively, after floating its shares on Bursa Malaysia in December this year, MMC Corp Bhd group managing director, Hasni Harun said.

THE SUN (http:/www.thesundaily.my/)

* Poh Kong Holdings Bhd , the country's largest jeweller by revenue and zise, expects to deliver another record revenue and net profit in the current financial year ending July 21, 2011 (FY11) on continued high demand for gold, its executive director Ermin Siow Der Ming said.

* Analysts have mixed views on whether the impending imposition of the six percent service tax on mobile prepaid reloads and prepaid starter/SIM packs by major telecommunication companies (telcos) will convert prepaid subscribers into postpaid.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* Poor economic data in the US have sparked talk of another round of quantitative easing (QE) by the US Federal Reserve, observers said.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Home-grown chemicals distributor Samchen Holdings Bhd is a "diamond in the rough", overlooked because that particular sector is often ignored by analysts and fund managers who prefer bigger companies, its chairman and chief executive officer Ng Thin Poh said.

* Gas Malaysia Sdn Bhd shares will be sold at an indicative offer price of 2.20 ringgit a share to prospective investors, according to people aware of the matter.

