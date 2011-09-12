(Removes byline)
Sept 12
Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* People must not change hostorical facts or glorify
communist terrorists, warned Prime Minister Najib Razak.
* There seems to be an emerging trend of ailing ACE Market
listed companies becoming targets of reverse takeovers (RTOs)
for parties seeking a convenient shortcut to listing, analysts
said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* More than 1,000 out of 11,000 students chosen to undergo
National Service training from last year's third batch were
found to be illiterate, said Deputy Defence Minister Abdul
Latiff Ahmad.
* Our lawmakers are proving that age and work commitment are
no barriers to pursuing their education at a higher level,
Deputy Health Minister Rosnah Shirlin Abdul rashid said.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) will soon
unveil a strategic tie-up with a British sports-car maker as it
ramps up its lubricants and other fluid business to become one
of the world's top five players by 2016, Petronas Dagangan Bhd
senior general manager of retail business, Izuddin Husaini Mohd
Yusoff said.
* Gas Malaysia Bhd will pay a guaranteed dividend of 100
percent and 75 percent in the first two years, respectively,
after floating its shares on Bursa Malaysia in December this
year, MMC Corp Bhd group managing director, Hasni Harun said.
THE SUN (http:/www.thesundaily.my/)
* Poh Kong Holdings Bhd , the country's largest
jeweller by revenue and zise, expects to deliver another record
revenue and net profit in the current financial year ending July
21, 2011 (FY11) on continued high demand for gold, its executive
director Ermin Siow Der Ming said.
* Analysts have mixed views on whether the impending
imposition of the six percent service tax on mobile prepaid
reloads and prepaid starter/SIM packs by major telecommunication
companies (telcos) will convert prepaid subscribers into
postpaid.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* Poor economic data in the US have sparked talk of another
round of quantitative easing (QE) by the US Federal Reserve,
observers said.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Home-grown chemicals distributor Samchen Holdings Bhd
is a "diamond in the rough", overlooked because that
particular sector is often ignored by analysts and fund managers
who prefer bigger companies, its chairman and chief executive
officer Ng Thin Poh said.
* Gas Malaysia Sdn Bhd shares will be sold at an indicative
offer price of 2.20 ringgit a share to prospective investors,
according to people aware of the matter.
