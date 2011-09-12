Sept 13

* Telecommunication companies have agreed to defer the six percent service tax for prepaid users, which was to come into effect on Thursday, said Information, Communications and Culture Minister Rais Yatim.

* Securities Commission (SC) chairman Zarinah Anwar has recused herself from all reviews pertaining to Sime Darby Bhd's 30 percent stake purchase in Eastern & Oriental Bhd (E&O) , an SC spokesman said.

* Malaysia is on track to become a developed country mainly due to positive changes it has made to attract investors and grow the economy, said American editor, publisher and businessman Steve Forbes.

* There will be another round of economic liberalisation in the budget announcement next month, Prime Minister Najib Razak said.

* The Securities Commission (SC) has assigned its two most senior officers to investigate the "circumstances" surrounding Sime Darby Bhd's acquisition of a 30 percent stake in property developer Eastern & Oriental Bhd (E&O) , an SC spokesman said in a statement.

* Shares of GPRO Technologies Bhd were among the most actively trade on Bursa Malaysia on Monday, bucking the bearish sentiment on the local bourse.

* The local Chinese business community remains "cautiously optimistic" about Malaysia's economic outlook till 2013 but a sizeable segment felt that domestic competition had affected their business performance in the first-half of this year (1H11), an Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malasyia survey said.

* There were more initial public offerings (IPOs) on the Malaysian stock exchange compared to Singapore's bourse in 2011 and most of them have been found to be trading below their offer prices, analysts said.

