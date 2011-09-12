Sept 13
Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers.
ALL NEWSPAPERS
* Telecommunication companies have agreed to defer the six
percent service tax for prepaid users, which was to come into
effect on Thursday, said Information, Communications and Culture
Minister Rais Yatim.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* Securities Commission (SC) chairman Zarinah Anwar has
recused herself from all reviews pertaining to Sime Darby Bhd's
30 percent stake purchase in Eastern & Oriental Bhd
(E&O) , an SC spokesman said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* Malaysia is on track to become a developed country mainly
due to positive changes it has made to attract investors and
grow the economy, said American editor, publisher and
businessman Steve Forbes.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* There will be another round of economic liberalisation in
the budget announcement next month, Prime Minister Najib Razak
said.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* The Securities Commission (SC) has assigned its two most
senior officers to investigate the "circumstances" surrounding
Sime Darby Bhd's acquisition of a 30 percent stake in
property developer Eastern & Oriental Bhd (E&O) , an SC
spokesman said in a statement.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* Shares of GPRO Technologies Bhd were among the
most actively trade on Bursa Malaysia on Monday, bucking the
bearish sentiment on the local bourse.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* The local Chinese business community remains "cautiously
optimistic" about Malaysia's economic outlook till 2013 but a
sizeable segment felt that domestic competition had affected
their business performance in the first-half of this year
(1H11), an Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry
of Malasyia survey said.
* There were more initial public offerings (IPOs) on the
Malaysian stock exchange compared to Singapore's bourse in 2011
and most of them have been found to be trading below their offer
prices, analysts said.
