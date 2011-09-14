Sept 14

Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) president and chief executive officer Che Khalib Mohamad Noh has painted a grimmer picture for the national utility firm, estimating that TNB will need to spend another 3 billion ringgit ($981,514,804.515) on power generation for this year due to a shortage of gas supply.

* Malaysia Airlies' (MAS) recently-announced sponsorship for the Queen Park Rangers (QPR) home jersey in the Barclays Premier League will cost the national carrier some 18 million ringgit ($5.9 million) or 3.7 million pounds, a source said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* All is not well between Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) in Johor as their state leaders scramble to put a lid on a spat over the distribution of seats among the opposition parties for the next general election.

* As Petronas begins drilling at Block CA2 of an offshore oil and gas field off Brunei, the national oil company is also looking at investing in a five billion ringgit ($1,635,858,007.525) petrochemical plant in the oil-rich sultanate, Prime Minister Najib Razak said.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Malaysia's two busiest ports, Port Klang and Port of Tanjung Pelepas, have been left largely unscathed by the slowdown in commerce, according to England-based Container Trade Statistics Ltd.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* Reports of the three police committees set up after the July 9 Bersih 2.0 rally have been completed and are ready to be presented to the cabinet, Home Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said.

* The hue and cry raised following the joint decision of telecommunication companies (telcos) to pass the six percent service tax on mobile prepaid services to users, which was later deferred, would have been avoided if the telcos had been more forthcoming about what they intended to do.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* After turning down the Lion Group's request for safeguards, the government is now considering proposals to provide alternative assistance to the group's steel manufacturing unit, Megasteel Sdn Bhd, as a bolster against competition from imported hotrolled coils (HRC), International Trade and Industry Minister Mustapa Mohamed said.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* The Malaysian bond market is anticipated to remain positive despite heightened external risks from concerns of a slower economic growth and ongoing eurozone sovereign debt crisis, Fundsupermart said.

* A top executive of Maxis Bhd was questioned on Monday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with alleged irregularities in spectrum allotment during the tenure of former Indian Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran.

($1 = 3.057 Malaysian Ringgits)