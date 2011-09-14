Sept 14
Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) president and chief
executive officer Che Khalib Mohamad Noh has painted a grimmer
picture for the national utility firm, estimating that TNB will
need to spend another 3 billion ringgit ($981,514,804.515) on
power generation for this year due to a shortage of gas supply.
* Malaysia Airlies' (MAS) recently-announced
sponsorship for the Queen Park Rangers (QPR) home jersey in the
Barclays Premier League will cost the national carrier some 18
million ringgit ($5.9 million) or 3.7 million pounds, a source
said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* All is not well between Democratic Action Party (DAP) and
Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) in Johor as their state leaders
scramble to put a lid on a spat over the distribution of seats
among the opposition parties for the next general election.
* As Petronas begins drilling at Block CA2 of an offshore
oil and gas field off Brunei, the national oil company is also
looking at investing in a five billion ringgit
($1,635,858,007.525) petrochemical plant in the oil-rich
sultanate, Prime Minister Najib Razak said.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Malaysia's two busiest ports, Port Klang and Port of
Tanjung Pelepas, have been left largely unscathed by the
slowdown in commerce, according to England-based Container Trade
Statistics Ltd.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* Reports of the three police committees set up after the
July 9 Bersih 2.0 rally have been completed and are ready to be
presented to the cabinet, Home Minister Hishammuddin Hussein
said.
* The hue and cry raised following the joint decision of
telecommunication companies (telcos) to pass the six percent
service tax on mobile prepaid services to users, which was later
deferred, would have been avoided if the telcos had been more
forthcoming about what they intended to do.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* After turning down the Lion Group's request for
safeguards, the government is now considering proposals to
provide alternative assistance to the group's steel
manufacturing unit, Megasteel Sdn Bhd, as a bolster against
competition from imported hotrolled coils (HRC), International
Trade and Industry Minister Mustapa Mohamed said.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* The Malaysian bond market is anticipated to remain
positive despite heightened external risks from concerns of a
slower economic growth and ongoing eurozone sovereign debt
crisis, Fundsupermart said.
* A top executive of Maxis Bhd was questioned on
Monday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in
connection with alleged irregularities in spectrum allotment
during the tenure of former Indian Telecom Minister Dayanidhi
Maran.
($1 = 3.057 Malaysian Ringgits)