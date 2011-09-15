Sept 15

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* Sweeping political, social and security reforms are among the highlights of Prime Minister Najib Razak's Merdeka/Malaysia Day speech that will be aired on private and public TV channels live on Thursday's night.

* Malaysia Airlines' (MAS) largest shareholder Khazanah Nasional Bhd has defended the collaboration agreement between the national carrier and budget carrier AirAsia Bhd signed a month ago, calling the decision a "necessary" move.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* Proton Holdings Bhd's global compact electric and hybrid car, Emas, could enter the market in two to three years, its chairman Mohd Nadzmi Mohd Salleh said.

* More people are resorting to traditional herbal treatment to counter the effects of the haze, said a traditionl Chinese medicine practitioner Ng Eng Joo.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* After weeks of speculation, the country's national carrier, Malaysian Airline System Bhd (MAS) has picked Ahmad Jauhari yahya as its new managing director (MD).

* Malaysia's palm oil exports forecast for this year is raised again to 80 billion ringgit ($25,987,948,089.074), which will be a new record, thanks to higher average palm oil prices and improved global demand, said Malaysian Palm Oil Council chairman Lee Yeow Chor.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* Using a combination of phishing and hijacking handphone numbers, a syndicate siphoned about a quarter of a million ringgit from several accounts over the past nine months.

* Unresolved issues at Megasteel Sdn Bhd will force another round of painful debt restructuring at parent Lion Corp Bhd , and this is casting a long shadow on the group's stable of listed entities.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* The recently inked home jersey sponsorship between Malaysian Airline System Bhd (MAS) with Barclays Premier League club Queens Park Rangers (QPR) is a "good deal" for the national carrier, said Khazanah Nasional Bhd managing director Azman Mokhtar.

* National car manufacturer Proton Holdings Bhd and Japan's Mitsubishi Motors Corp are close to signing a working agreement which will entail the Japaneses automaker utilising Proton's production facility in Tanjung Malim, Perak, sources said.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* French engineering company Alstom SA has signed an 11-year long-term service agreement worth about 150 million pound (about 632.58 million ringgit) with Malakoff Corp Bhd's wholly-owned operations and maintenance company Teknik Janakuasa Sdn Bhd, Alstom Thermal Services senior vice president Hans-Peter Meer said.

* Reinsurer MNRB Holdings Bhd says it will continue to look for a suitable partner following the fallout of the stake sale of its subsidiary Takaful Ikhlas Sdn Bhd to composite insurer Allianz Malaysia Bhd , the reinsurer said .

($1 = 3.078 Malaysian Ringgit)